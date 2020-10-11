Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Actor Eijaz Khan opened up about his past relationship in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Although Eijaz refrained from revealing her identity, it was evident that he was speaking about his ex Nidhi Kashyap.

Just a week into season 14 of one of India’s most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss and it is already buzzing with controversies. In the first Weekend Ka Vaar of this season, we witnessed Eijaz Khan’s dark past coming to light. It all started after Eijaz was seen discussing with Siddharth Shukla that he doesn’t feel comfortable in certain situation. He feels inhibited and takes a step back every time in the fear of going ‘wrong’.

While the matter did come up in Weekend Ka Vaar, everyone involved refused to dive into details. Taking a trip down the memory lane, it appeared that the conversation centered on Eijaz’s relationship with Nidhi Kashyap. Eijaz and Nidhi were reportedly in a live-in relationship with each other before things went haywire. After parting ways, Nidhi pressed sexual assault charges against Eijaz. This caused a dent on his public image.

During his one-week stay in Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz Khan has rather been on the back foot. He has been linked with Nikki Tamboli over their playful banters. On the other hand, he admitted finding Sara Gurpal cute in one of the episodes. It is yet to be seen whether Eijaz will find love again and that too in the Bigg Boss house.

In the last episode, Nikki Tamboli became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, other contestants were urged to shed their inhibitions and showcase their true personality. Today, we will see the seniors sharing their perception of individual contestants and a cold war emerging between Nishant Malkani and Rahul Vaidya.

