In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin will be seen accusing Eijaz Khan of "crossing the line" and "intimidating" others during the tasks.

Tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 will act as a pre-Diwali firecracker. The latest promo suggests, Rubina Dilaik will be seen engaging in an intense altercation with the show host Salman Khan. Another contestant, Jasmin Bhasin will be seen expressing her angst against Eijaz Khan.

As per the latest promo, BB 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin accuses Eijaz Khan of “crossing the line” and “intimidating” others during the tasks. Jasmin says that during a task that was held previously, Eijaz had come really close to her face which made her feel intimidated. Jasmin was probably talking about the ‘Mere Angne Mein’ task where the contestants were divided into two teams and the team with the most beautiful farm were to win.

During the farm task, Jasmin was struggling against four men including Eijaz. As it has traditionally happened before in the previous seasons, Eijaz was made to stand in a witness box where other contestants raised questions at him. Initially, it seemed as if Eijaz was shocked by Jasmin’s allegations.

Both and Salman and Eijaz could be seen listening to Jasmin very carefully. Later, in his defence, Eijaz is seen maintaining the stance that he might have been intimidating to get his opponent disqualified. He said that it might purely have been his trick so that the opponent feels intimidated and commits a mistake or a foul and ends up being disqualified.

