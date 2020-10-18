Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan will be seen losing his cool over Rubina Dilaik's arguments. Things will get more intense as Jasmin Bhasin will be seen alleging Eijaz Khan of physical intimidation during tasks.

Its that time of the week! Salman Khan is all set to grill the Bigg Boss 14 houseguests with his questions. The past week inside the Bigg Boss house, was a dramatic one. There were fights, arguments, dancing, music and above all, there were some tasks which divided freshers and even the seniors.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Salman Khan can be seen slamming Rubina Dilaik for her bossy behaviour as Salman says to her, “Agar aap kahein, har cheez hum aapse approve karwa lete hain” (if you say, we should get everything approved by you). Rubina is seen trying to make her point even after Salman refuted her claims. Things will get more heated as Jasmin Bhasin will be seen accusing Eijaz Khan of ‘intimidating’ during tasks.

Basically, Rubina refuses from being a part of a task where the housemates had to decide that out of Rubina and Nikki Tamboli, whose head was filled with trash. She found the task derogatory and she raises a question at Bigg Boss for giving that task. While Rubina gets into a serious altercation with Khan, Salman interrupts her and tells her that he was not a contestant and that she was wrong and it would only cost her.

Rubina said that she was not a garbage bin and she had an issue with the leader of the house (Bigg Boss) telling her that she had garbage in her head. The promo of tonight’s episode has left viewers in a state of anticipation. What’s confirmed is, tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar will be really hard on Rubina Dilaik.

