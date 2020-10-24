Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar preview: In tonight's episode, Salman Khan will reveal that Jaan Kumar Sanu, who preaches the values of loyalty in friendship, has actually been speaking against Nikki Tamboli.

It is that time of the week again when we get to see Salman Khan reviewing the performance of each Bigg Boss contestant. From praising those who outshined with their personality, slamming those who went below the belt to exposing unearthed secrets, Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar is truly unmissable and tonight’s episode will be no exception. In the promo shared by the makers on social media, Salman Khan can be seen exposing Jaan Kumar Sanu in front of Nikki Tamboli.

Even though it has been just a few weeks into the new season, Jaan has made it very evident that he is head over heels for Nikki. This week, however, saw a drastic shift in that stance. At the start of the captaincy task, Jaan told Nishant that he would not let Nikki win this task. Nikki was kept in dark about this fact. Soon after the captaincy task, Jaan was back to being pally with Nikki.

Salman Khan will expose Jaan’s this side to Nikki as well as other housemates tonight. He can also be seen saying that Jaan is the same man who has been giving others a lesson on friendship. Soon after the revelation, Nikki stroms into the washroom and tells Jaan to stay away from her.

Along with this expose, we will see Salman react to Nishant Malkani’s brief captaincy, Rubina’s rant to the makers on the actor’s ‘samaan’ remark and interaction with the new wildcard contestants. As per latest reports, 5 new wildcard contestants will enter the BB house this week. The list includes the names of FIR fame actor Kavita Kaushik and Pavitra Punia’s ex and Splitsvilla fame Pratik Sehajpal.

