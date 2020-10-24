Television actor and MTV Splitsvilla winner Naina Singh will enter the Bigg Boss house along with Sab Tv's FIR fame Kavita Kaushik. In a recent promo dropped by Colors Tv, both were seen engaging in a fiery dance face-off.

This year, Bigg Boss 14 began with a promise that said, “Ab Scene Paltega.” Seems like sticking to their promise, the makers have decided to shock the housemates with the entry of two new wildcard contestants. The newbies, Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik were seen performing a dance faceoff in the latest promo.

Recently, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan took an exit from the house. The three had entered the BB house as house seniors. After their exit, the command of the show was given entirely to the contestants and the house is already stormed by arguments and drama.

The entry of these wildcards likely to have an impact on personal equations of the housemates. Meanwhile, there is already a lot that’s going on inside the BB house. Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu’s friendship is facing some ups and downs. While Pavitra Punia is engaging in a lot of fights since seniors left.

