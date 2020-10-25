The next episode will feature the wild card entry of Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Although they have not even entered the show yet, they have begun fighting already and will be probably adding to the ever-present tension the Bigg Boss house.

As new contestants pile into the controversial yet popular show Big Boss, the drama only increases. The next episode will feature the wild card entry of Naina Singh, Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Although they have not even entered the show yet, they have begun fighting already and will be probably adding to the ever-present tension the Bigg Boss house.

Although Kavita’s ice-cold demeanor will compel her to ignore others as they try to annoy or provoke her, Naina and Shardul, on the other hand, are seen scrapping with each other on their first day.

The show’s promo for the episode also shows Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa arriving at the house in order to promote their latest song ‘Naach Meri Rani’. The inhabitants of the house are also seen dancing on the stage at the request of Nora. The show’s host Salman Khan is also seen asking the inhabitants as to which of the wildcard entries should remain in the Red Zone.

Kavita played as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the television show F.I.R. She debuted in the entertainment industry with Kutumb and has stayed in it for 15 years now. Naina Singh played as Rhea in television soap opera Kumkum Bhagya. She had quit the show and fans speculated that she will now be appearing in Bigg Boss 14. She had also won another reality show Splitsvilla 10.

