Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma recently launched an attack on Bigg Boss14 houseguests Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli, saying that if she enters the BB house as a senior, she will "expose" both of them.

Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for the creative twists that it has been sending the viewers’ way. If rumours are to be believed, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra will enter the BB house as house seniors next. Recently Mahira Sharma was seen launching an attack on Bigg Boss14 houseguests Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli.

Mahira was seen telling a media outlet that if she enters the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior, she will certainly “expose” Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli. Referring to the time when Pavitra hurled abuses at house senior Gauahar Khan, Mahira said that people who liked Pavitra before Bigg Boss were finally coming across her true colours. Mahira also said that she knew Nikki “in and out” and she was being all fake inside the house.

Pavitra and Paras have dated each other in the past and both have been seen throwing hate at each other in recent times. Pavitra had even said that Paras was her life’s biggest mistake. To which, Paras replied that he agreed that he was Pavitra’s biggest mistake, since, a married woman should not have an extramarital affair.

Recently, after the exit of the seniors from the show, three wild card contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The new contestants are Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Kavita has become the new captain of the house and she even got involved in a verbal spat with Pavitra and Shardul over breaking house rules.

