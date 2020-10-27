Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for the creative twists that it has been sending the viewers’ way. If rumours are to be believed, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra will enter the BB house as house seniors next. Recently Mahira Sharma was seen launching an attack on Bigg Boss14 houseguests Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli.
Mahira was seen telling a media outlet that if she enters the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior, she will certainly “expose” Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli. Referring to the time when Pavitra hurled abuses at house senior Gauahar Khan, Mahira said that people who liked Pavitra before Bigg Boss were finally coming across her true colours. Mahira also said that she knew Nikki “in and out” and she was being all fake inside the house.
Pavitra and Paras have dated each other in the past and both have been seen throwing hate at each other in recent times. Pavitra had even said that Paras was her life’s biggest mistake. To which, Paras replied that he agreed that he was Pavitra’s biggest mistake, since, a married woman should not have an extramarital affair.
Also read: 20 years of Mohabbatein: Farah Khan remincises choreographing SRK- Aishwarya’s romantic sequences
Captaincy paane ke josh mein ho gayi @rahulvaidya23 aur @jasminbhasin ke beech ghamasaan ladaayi!
Watch #BB14 tonight 10:30 PM.
Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/vE2pHRG5UB
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 27, 2020
Also read: 20 years of Mohabbatein: Amitabh Bachchan recalls his iconic dialogue ‘Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan’
Recently, after the exit of the seniors from the show, three wild card contestants have entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. The new contestants are Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Kavita has become the new captain of the house and she even got involved in a verbal spat with Pavitra and Shardul over breaking house rules.
Also read: Oscar Isaac to star in Marvel and Disney Plus’s ‘Moon Knight’ series?
Kya @nikkitamboli banne degi @rahulvaidya23 ko apne aur @jaankumarsanu ki badhti dooriyon ki wajah?
Watch #BB14 tonight 10:30 PM only on #Colors.
Catch #BiggBoss before TV on @VootSelect. #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/RBL11Kf1Ae
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 27, 2020