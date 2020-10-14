Radhe Maa has earned the outrage of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad by making a brief appearance on the 'Bigg Boss 14'. The ABAP, which is the apex body of saints and seers, has completely dissociated itself with Radhe Maa.

Radhe Maa, the very controversial self-broadcasted godwoman has earned the wrath of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad by showing up on Bigg Boss 14. The ABAP, which is the peak organisations of holy people and diviners, has totally separated itself with Radhe Maa.ABAP president Mahant, Narendra Giri told correspondents that she (Radhe Maa) is neither a holy person nor is she a saint. She isn’t even related with any akhara. Previously, the Juna Akhara had given the title of ‘Mahamandaleshwar’ on Radhe Maa but when they saw her real nature, she was removed from that point, he added.

Mahant Narendra Giri guaranteed the ‘purported godwoman’ had no information about religion, sacred writings and was knowledgeable just in singing and moving which doesn’t make her a religious individual. He requested individuals to not connect Radhe Maa with holy people and diviners.

The Mahant further said Radhe Maa was allowed to join in and partake in any show as it was her own decision.It might be reviewed that Radhe Maa figured in the promotions of Bigg Boss 14 and it was accepted that she would be one of the hopefuls.Afterward, the host of the show ,entertainer Salman Khan, said that she had ventured inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ home just to ‘bless’ it.

