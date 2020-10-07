Bigg Boss 14 has just recently started and we are as of now up with some surprising tattles and disclosures. The discussions around Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia’s relationship have begun hitting the features already.Pavitra and Paras were dating a few years back. The two had cut off their association and the explanation was obscure, as of recently.

It is likely that Paras Chhabra and his present girlfriend, Mahira Sharma may go into the house for an assignment, and now, Pavitra has responded to these theories and has additionally cautioned Paras about the same. As indicated by a Twitter post, Pavitra doesn’t want Paras to enter the show during her stay in the house. Pavitra’s notice stated, “In case Paras Chhabra has some nobility left, at this point he won’t come to Bigg Boss14 house in my presence. On the off chance that he will come and jab me, I will give him back!”

As Pavitra has given an rebuke for her ex-playmate, Paras Chhabra, the entertainer has opened up about his relationship with her in a meeting. Discussing how Pavitra had covered up about her marriage with Paras when they were dating, Paras uncovered that Pavitra has appropriately said that he was her misstep in light of the fact that a wedded lady can’t be dating and tricking him. It was disturbing for him to know this when her better half informed him and said that they both could be with one another as much as they needed after his separation with him.

He further revealed that it was after the message from Pavitra’s husband that she confessed about her marriage. He also shared that he further got to know a lot about Pavitra and things can go against her if he opens his mouth. In Paras’s words, ‘I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don’t want to open my mouth right now’.He added that he could be really explosive right now if he opened his mouth and things could go against her and it won’t be good.Paras stated that Pavitra shouldn’t have spoken about their past in the first place.

