Sara Gurpal finally reacted to Tushar Kumar's claims of being married to her.She stressed that her marriage with ex-husband was abusive and that he is the least important person in her life.

Punjabi entertainer Sara Gurpal’s stay in Bigg Boss 14 finished yesterday after she was eliminated from the show.Sara was eliminated by the seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.Shukla gave the explanation behind the elimination that Sara has injured her eye and is most likely under clinical consideration. Indeed, even before entering the BB 14 house, Sara caught eyes as fans contrasted her with Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill. Although Sara’s stay in the house was short- lived ,she did to win hearts in that little time.

Sara’s own life turned into all the rage after Tushar Kumar guaranteed that he wedded her in Jalandhar in 2014.Around the time Sara had gone into the Bigg Boss house and Tushar had announced in the press that she had married him for a green card and that she was purposely concealing their marriage. Tushar Kumar even delivered a marriage declaration to support his case.Sara Gurpal has at last opened up about her relationship and marriage with Tushar Kumar.

The entertainer, while conversing with a news office, said that her marriage with Tushar was damaging. She included that they have been away for four to five years now and yet he discussed it when Bigg Boss begun.Sara told that he himself said it, expressing that they have been seperated for nearly four to five years now. It was a truly harsh relationship and I think each lady has the option to proceed onward, from something which isn’t good, she said. ‘Where was he all this long’? The occasion ‘Bigg Boss’ started, he began talking. He is the most un-notable individual in my life’, she continued.

ALSO READ: ‘Only well-versed in singing and dancing’: Radhe Maa’s Bigg Boss 14 appearance angers Akhara Parishad

Sara then went on to say that Tushar just wanted fame and now that she don’t care about it, he is everywhere.She said that her life, family, career and health is of utmost importance to her and no matter what, people will always have a thousand things to say.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu bids adieu to Maldives: Take a look at actor’s fun ‘Biggini shoot’ dance video with her sisters