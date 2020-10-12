Anup Jalota says that Jasleen Matharu's 'glamorous and modern dressing' is something that his family wouldn't have approved of even if he was 35 and could marry her.

Bigg Boss 12 competitors Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s marriage pictures from their upcoming film, Ye Meri Student Hai, became a web sensation causing a buzz and leaving fans contemplating whether the two got hitched to each other.The picture was originally shared by Jasleen.During their Bigg Boss run, Jasleen and Anup cooperated after it was at first announced that the entered the show as a team, yet later clarified that they share a master-student relationship.

After it was uncovered that the ‘wedding picture’ was for a shoot, Anup said in a meeting that he wouldn’t have married her regardless of whether he was 35. “Her cutting edge and captivating dressing wouldn’t have been acknowledged in my family culture,” he stated. “I am trying to say it wouldn’t have gone down well with the individuals around me’, he added.He then went to say that he is dhoti-kurta wearing men who sings traditional melodies and thus Jasleen would have never been in sync with that.

In another interview, Anup stated that he is being paid to act in the movie and he is not doing this film to clear anybody’s questions. ‘When I have not been infatuated with Jasleen, how might I wed her?, he said. ‘Also, let everybody guess anything they desire. I won’t shout and effectively express my idea. Thus, I am certain that I have done this film to just win great cash. Anything faulty with that?”

Jalota continued and said that he has been receiving several messages from people congratulating him on marrying Jasleen, after the first look pictures of Ye Meri Student Hai came out. Humorously “Aapko bhi mubarak ho” has been Jalota replies to those people.Let’s see what Jasleen has to say to this. Till then you guys stay tuned to this space.

