Bigg Boss: After the Shilpa Shinde opened up about an abusive relationship between Sidharth Shukla and her, now the social media users asked Shilpa Shinde to return her award and prize money.

Bigg Boss 11 winner and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde on Monday leveled serious allegations against Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla. In an interview, Shilpa Shinde said she and Sidharth Shukla had an abusive relationship. Shilpa Shinde said Sidharth was used to beat her always, and she also has filed an FIR against him. “Hamesha maarta tha. She has even filed a police complaint against him,” said Shilpa Shinde.

She said Sidharth was a very over-possessive, demanding, aggressive and abusive person. He was used to call her constantly then say abusive things in a high tone.

Before Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale, Shilpa had said that if Sidharth Shukla wins the show, she would return her trophy to Colors.

Today, two days after Sidharth Shukla won the Bigg Boss season 13, the social Social media users asked Shilpa Shinde to return her award along with the prize money that Bigg Boss makers had given her. Sidharth Shukla fans trolled Shilpa Shinde and soon #ShilpaAwardWapisKaro was trending at number 1 position on Twitter.

Before this, there were rumors that Bigg Boss makers and host Salman Khan was biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Asim Riaz, who was in the finals and had a neck and neck contest with Sidharth Shukla, was neglected just because he comes from a small town and Sidharth is a popular TV face.

A social media user called Shilpa Shinde sick and tweeted, Shilpa Shinde just give back the Bigg Boss trophy. #ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro. Another user said called her most lootyens contestant of Big Boss, shame on you#ShilpaTrophyVapasKaro.

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App