Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 casting couch row: Actor Gayathri Gupta and journalist Swetha Reddy have leveled harassment charges against the makers of the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. Telugu actor Gayathri Gupta filed a police complaint and told the media that the organizers of the show had approached her to be a part of the Bigg Boss’ house. She said the show organizer Raghu visited her house with contract papers which she signed too but the copy of the documents was not given to her.

Accusing the harassment charges, she named show makers Abhishek, Ravikanth, and Raghu and added that they came to her house to discuss the show, where they allegedly asked how would she will manage 100 days without having sex in the house of Bigg Boss during the show.

Gayathri has given more than 13 years to the Telugu film industry and has delivered many blockbusters.

A few days back, journalist Swetha Reddy had also filed an FIR against four organizers of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. In a press conference, she claimed that the makers of the show had invited her to the house of Bigg Boss and she also received a formal letter from them but later makers reneged on their contract.

Shweta Reddy alleged that the Star Maa programming director met asked that what she can do to satisfy the boss to get the opportunity. She added that she was also body-shamed as the accused asked her to reduce weight.

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App