Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra give contestants quirky tasks to win a date with them, lot been done by the contestants to impress Paras and Shehnaaz. Take a look at the happening task:

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge PROMO: After the blockbuster show Bigg Boss of Colors, the show that has taken the seat is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which the contestant of Bigg BOSS 13, Shenaaz Gill and Paras Chabra are gardening task to win one of the contestant as their husband and wife respectively.

Paras Chhabra is with the sanskari playboy’ and Shehnaz Gill with her Main Punjabi Ki Katrina hu image in new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, will be throwing some unusual task for the contestants as a task to win them for a date. The contestant are seen in pressure for winning the opportunity and get them for the date.

Tonight’s episode is going to be high-on entertainment as the contestants will try to impress with their antic acts. Shehnaaz, who is known as Bigg Boss 13’s entertainment queen asks the boys to entertain her in whichever way possible, Paras will test the girls’ ability to bear the pain and sacrifice their comfort.Take a look at the crazy promo:

Meanwhile, Mayur Verma disguises as a woman and leaves Shehnaaz in splits with his hilarious performance and jokes. On the other hand, Navdeesh Kaur will be seen eating five green chilies, Sanjjanaa Galrani will show her skills in the swimming pool, leaving Paras utterly smitten. Jasleen Kour is seen flirting with Paras Chabra and performing extremely sensuous dance performance with him, leaving other female contestants jealous.

Shehnaaz continuing her comedian style asks each one to do some thing extra ordinary, where the male contestants are in hurry to choice the talent that they are going to showcase in front of Shehnaaz to win her for a romantic date. It will be extremely interesting to see who is going to won in the task.

