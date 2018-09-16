Saba Kahn has joined reality show Bigg Boss 12 as a commoner along with her sister Somi. The twin and look-alike sisters, who hail from Rajasthan's Jaipur district, were born on July 26. Saba has completed her schooling at Emmanuel Mission School. Twenty-six-year-old Saba is straightforward and confident.

Saba Kahn has joined reality show Bigg Boss 12 as a commoner along with her sister Somi. The twin and look-alike sisters, who hail from Rajasthan’s Jaipur district, were born on July 26. Saba has completed her schooling at Emmanuel Mission School. Twenty-six-year-old Saba is straightforward and confident. However, much isn’t known about her as she doesn’t use social sites. Both Saba and Somi have challenged each other that they will win the popular TV show.

Only a few hours left for the audience to witness another instalment to the Bigg Boss franchise. Till now, several teasers of the show have been doing the rounds on social media and Bigg Boss fans definitely can’t keep their calm.

Going by the teasers, it seems that this year the show is going to be all different. The concept is new, the location is new and above all, it is the 12th edition to the show.

Meanwhile, Sabha will make her debut in the Bigg Boss house with sister Somi Khan. hailing from Jaipur, the sisters are going to be the support system for each other. Interestingly, they are going to enter the house together but during the show, they will challenge each other to win the game.

