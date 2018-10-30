Good news for Sapna Choudhary fans! The Haryanavi sensation as per sources will be entering the Bigg Boss house to celebrate Diwali with Bigg Boss 12 contestants. Ever since the photos and teaser of Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta interacting with the housemates was unveiled on social media, there are speculations that Sapna Choudhary will too entertain us for a day in the Bigg Boss house.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following on social media. The lady who is known as the Anarkali of Haryana will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. The love saga will also star Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Anju Jadhav. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abar, Dosti Ke Side Effects is bankrolled by Joel Daniel and will hit the theatres by next year. Recently, Choudhary’s video dancing on a bar table went viral on social media. Well, the hottie looked stunning in her casual looks while shooting for a song on Dosti Ke Side Effects sets.

There is a good news for Sapna Choudhary and Bigg Boss fans. Yes, you guessed it right! The Haryanvi sensation is all set enter the Bigg Boss 12 house for celebrating Diwali with the contestants. Well, we all know how sweet and outspoken she was in the eleventh season of Bigg Boss house. Ever since the news of ex-contestants entering the house has been released, there are speculations that the lady will enter the house for a day in the first week of Diwali to spend some quality time with the contestants.

Do you miss the season when Sapna Choudhary was a part of the show and used to make us go crazy with her hot and sexy moves? Well, we have a throwback video for her huge fan following. The video was shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan club on social media. In the clip, Haryanvi diva is seen getting excited when Bigg Boss plays her song in the morning. Her reaction is so cute that the video within hours garnered over 18k likes.

For all the latest Bigg Boss News, download NewsX App

Read More