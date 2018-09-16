Somi Khan, who has joined reality show Big Boss 12 as a commoner, was born in Rajasthan's Jaipur district on July 26. Twenty-six-year-old Somi is a Post-Graduate from Kanoria PG Mahila Vidyalaya. She defines herself as an art-loving person and currently working as a sales and Marketing executive at Jaipur Marriot Hotel.

The most famous reality, controversial show of Indian Television is back with many contestants, Bigg Boss 12, which is going to be premiered on Sunday night, September 16. It will start with full superstar Salman Khan’s bang from 9 pm on Colors TV. Interestingly, for the 1st time the makers of the reality show allowed viewers to select their own set of contestants and through an app called Voot App, the viewers selected their favourite participants.

The theme of this season is ‘Vichitra Jodis’, which means a combination of unique couples. Surely there are many examples of this theme. Some of the well-known contestants are Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakar. Just like former seasons, all the contestants will be locked in the beach themed house for more than 100 days, with 89 cameras recording them 24X7.

All you need to know about Bigg Boss season 12 contestant Somi Khan

Somi Khan, who has joined reality show Big Boss 12 as a commoner, was born in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on July 26. She and her sister Saba have completed their schooling at Emmanuel Mission School.

Twenty-six-year-old Somi is a Post-Graduate from Kanoria PG Mahila Vidyalaya. After the completion of her PG, she worked as a guest relation officer at Holiday Inn Jaipur City Centre.

The diva defines herself as an art-loving person and currently working as a sales and Marketing executive at Jaipur Marriot Hotel.

She is going to be seen with Saba Khan, her sister. It seems that both sisters are quite confident and are ready to face tough competition.

