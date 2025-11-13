LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 2025: From Maharani To Rangbaaz, Watch These Gripping Political Dramas That Reflect Heartland's Real-Life Drama

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has concluded its final voting phase on November 11, with results due on November 14. As the NDA and INDIA alliances face off in this high-stakes political battle, here are five must-watch web series set in Bihar to binge before the results.

Bihar elections: Web Series That Capture The State’s Political Landscape (PHOTOS: X)
Bihar elections: Web Series That Capture The State’s Political Landscape (PHOTOS: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 13, 2025 17:48:57 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: From Maharani To Rangbaaz, Watch These Gripping Political Dramas That Reflect Heartland's Real-Life Drama

The Bihar Assembly election 2025 is at its last stage. The second and final round of the voting was completed on November 11. The results will be out on November 14. 

Bihar is said to have been the best-watched Assembly election, with voters of 122 constituencies in 20 districts voting in 2013.

All major parties and alliances engaged in a political campaign of significant proportions, and the two-phase election was one of the most disputable state elections in the last years as the voter turnout was high.

It is also time to prepare the much-expected outcome that would decide whether the JD(U)-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would retain power or the Tejashwi Yadav-led INDIA alliance would oust the nine-time chief minister. 

While the nation has set its eyes on the Bihar elections, watch these five web series based on Bihar before you set your eyes on the results.  

1. The Bihar Chapter (Netflix): Khakee

The Bihar Chapter is the story of a valiant IPS officer who is fighting against a notorious gang lord in Sheikhpura. The documentary brings out the intersection of crime, caste, and politics to build the law-and-order system in Bihar. Directed by Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary, it is a commendable account of what the real Bihar was like during that period.

2. Maharani (SonyLIV)

Based on actual political changes in Bihar, Maharani is a movie about Huma Qureshi, who plays the role of Rani Bharti, a homemaker who suddenly gets the Chief Minister position following the accident of her husband. The show talks of power tussles, caste balances and corruption and gives a strong insight into the politics and politics of Bihar and the role of women in the system. The latest season can be watched on Sony LIV.

3. Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Raajneeti (Zee5)

The third season of Rangbaaz takes a plunge into the dark politics of power and fear of Bihar. Vineet Kumar Singh is a gangster, now a politician, which is the reflection of the fact that the muscle can become a combination with political ambitions. The show documents the dark side of small-town politics in Bihar.

4. Dupahiya (Prime Video)

Untitled-design-4A relatively minor treasure, Dupahiya is a blend of rural life and politics in Bihar of avarice, competition and falsehood. The plot is centered on a village leader, whose ambitions of which result in disorder, just as was happening in the real political life on the grassroots of the state.

5. Raktanchal (MX Player)

Untitled-design-5Located in Purvanchal, on the Bihar, Uttar Pradesh border, Raktanchal is a depiction of the cruel world of mafia and local politics. The series, based on real circumstances of the 1980s, unfolds the story of the emergence of criminal-politicians and reveals the fact that the politics of Bihar was usually covered with blood and power.

First published on: Nov 13, 2025 5:48 PM IST
Bihar Elections 2025: From Maharani To Rangbaaz, Watch These Gripping Political Dramas That Reflect Heartland’s Real-Life Drama

