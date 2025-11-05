LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > 'Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,' Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

A viral video from Tejashwi Yadav’s Samastipur rally has stirred controversy after a child was heard making aggressive remarks in front of the RJD leader. The clip, now viral on social media, has triggered a political uproar ahead of the Bihar elections 2025.

Tejashwi Yadav and a still from RJD Rally (PHOTO: X)
Tejashwi Yadav and a still from RJD Rally (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 5, 2025 16:29:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

A viral video from Tejashwi Yadav’s rally in Samastipur has sparked a political storm. The video shows Tejashwi’s conversation with a child, which has become a source of controversy. The clip is spreading rapidly on social media.

In the video, the child says, “Baua (sir), the bullets we fire and the words spoken by Tejashwi Bhaiya never go in vain. Hey girl, when we walk around with sticks, you call us illiterate. Let Tejashwi Bhaiya win, then when we roam with guns, you’ll call us dons.”

How did the Internet react to the viral video? 

Social media users did not waste any time reacting to the video. One user stated, “Horrifying to hear a child normalise weapons & violence chanting “Tejaswi bhaiya” like it’s a joke. Political rallies should teach citizenship, not glamorise threats. Parties and parents must be held accountable for this toxic, dangerous culture.”

Another shared, “Blaming a kid for crowd’s mindset, classic adult accountability in politics.” An individual added, “Baap chor toh beta gunda.”

One person said, “And then they have a problem when PM Modi mentions katta with reference to their win in the Bihar election. They have gone crazy for being exposed by a sitting PM himself through non-sugar-coated words.” 

And, one concluded, “This video should be sent to all the voters in Bihar to explain the scenario if RJD comes into power. Horrible!”

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 4:29 PM IST
‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!
‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!
‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!
‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

QUICK LINKS