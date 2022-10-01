BJP To Hold Silent Protest Against Worsening Situation In Bihar: Sushil Modi 1 October, 2022 | Archana Raj

Sushil Modi , a former deputy chief minister of the state of Bihar, announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a 15 minute silent protest on Sunday in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Patna to express its opposition to the “deteriorating law and order conditions in Bihar.”

‘The BJP will stage a 15-minute silence in protest of increasing crime and deteriorating law and order conditions in the state,’ Sushil Modi further stated.

The decision was made in response to an attack on BJP politician and contractor Bablu Singh, who was shot at by assailants on Friday while out on a morning stroll at Friends Colony in the Bihar city of Arrah.

According to Sushil Modi, such firing-related instances frequently make headlines.

Several people were killed in a violent scuffle between sand mafia 30km from Patna Investor’s Meet, which was held at a distance of 30km. ‘Law and order is constantly declining in Bihar. Police have not yet found the dead bodies,’ he said, adding that the culprits were so strong in themselves that they took the dead bodies. They also attacked the police again while conducting a raid in the same area.

Furthermore, he added that Bihar’s people fear the return of “Lalu Raj.”

Sushil Modi further said that they have taken all details of the attack on Bablu Singh and to pressurise the government, a symbolic protest will be staged, according to reports.

