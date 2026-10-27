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Home > BL News > 27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 20:16 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27: Twenty-seven students of the School of Architecture, IPS Academy, Indore, participated in an international collaborative study programme in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 17 to 22, 2026. Organised in collaboration with NSD Architectural Consultant, Dubai, the programme provided students with an opportunity to explore global architectural practices, contemporary design approaches and urban planning concepts.

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The students were accompanied by Principal Dr. Manita Saxena, Architect Neelam Kushwah and Architect Kamini Badnore.

A major highlight of the tour was a special architectural workshop held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai. Architects Saeed Abdullah Bin Salim and Amit Natu introduced the students to the design process, local architectural traditions and emerging professional opportunities in the field of architecture.

27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

During their visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the students explored world-class buildings and contemporary architectural structures. They gained insights into innovative construction technologies, sustainable development, climate-responsive design and the relationship between architecture and urban planning. The tour also offered them an opportunity to experience the region’s art, culture and lifestyle.

According to the institute, the international study tour provided students with valuable practical knowledge, opportunities to interact with experts and a broader global perspective on architectural education and practice. The initiative marks an important step towards strengthening international collaboration and experiential learning in architecture.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi
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27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

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27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi
27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi
27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi
27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi
27 Architecture Students of IPS Academy Undertake International Study Tour to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

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