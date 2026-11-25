New Delhi [India], November 25: The months leading up to a wedding are often filled with endless appointments, outfit trials, shopping, and celebrations. Amid all the excitement, maintaining a balanced diet can easily take a backseat. However, eating well during this time can help brides stay energised, feel their best and maintain a healthy routine despite a hectic schedule. One ingredient that deserves a place in every bride-to-be’s kitchen is avocado.

Creamy, versatile and packed with nutrients, avocados are a delicious way to add healthy monounsaturated fats, dietary fibre and essential vitamins to everyday meals. They can be enjoyed at breakfast, blended into smoothies, tossed into salads or used as a wholesome spread. If you are a 2026 bride looking to make your pre-wedding meals more interesting, here are five easy avocado recipes worth adding to your routine.

1. Avocado and Paneer Toast for a Power-Packed Breakfast

Start your morning with a breakfast that is both satisfying and easy to prepare. Mash half a ripe avocado with a little lemon juice, salt, and black pepper. Spread it over a slice of whole-grain toast and top it with crumbled paneer, chilli flakes and fresh coriander. The combination of avocado’s healthy fats, paneer’s protein, and whole grains makes this a filling breakfast option. It is particularly handy for mornings when you have back-to-back appointments and need something quick yet nourishing.

2. Creamy Avocado and Spinach Smoothie

For brides who prefer a quick breakfast or an afternoon refresher, an avocado smoothie is a great addition to the menu. Blend half a ripe avocado with a handful of spinach, one small banana, milk or unsweetened almond milk and a few ice cubes. The result is a naturally creamy drink without the need for added cream. Avocado provides healthy fats and fibre, while spinach and banana bring their own nutritional benefits. It is a convenient way to include more greens and fruit in your daily routine.

3. Mexican-Style Avocado Chickpea Salad

A wholesome salad does not have to be boring. Combine diced avocado, boiled chickpeas, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chopped onions and sweet corn in a bowl. Add lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper and a sprinkle of roasted cumin powder. Toss everything together and finish with fresh coriander. Chickpeas provide plant-based protein and fibre, while avocado adds a creamy texture and healthy fats. This colourful salad works well as a light lunch or an evening meal when you want something refreshing and satisfying.

4. Avocado and Vegetable Hummus Wrap

When wedding preparations leave little time for elaborate meals, a wholesome wrap can make lunchtime easier. Spread a generous layer of hummus over a whole-wheat tortilla or roti. Add sliced avocado, grilled vegetables, lettuce and a little crumbled feta or paneer. Roll it tightly and enjoy. This easy-to-carry meal combines fibre from vegetables and whole grains with healthy fats from avocado. It is also a great alternative to ordering takeaway when you are constantly on the move.

5. Avocado and Greek Yoghurt Dip with Multigrain Crackers

Evening cravings are inevitable, especially during the busy pre-wedding period. Instead of reaching for packaged snacks, try a refreshing avocado and Greek yoghurt dip. Mash one ripe avocado with two tablespoons of Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper. Add chopped coriander or mint for extra freshness. Serve it with multigrain crackers, carrot sticks, cucumber slices or whole-wheat pita chips. The avocado lends a creamy consistency, while Greek yoghurt adds protein, making this a delicious and convenient snack.

Preparing for a wedding is as much about feeling good as it is about looking forward to the big day. While no single food can promise glowing skin or instant results, building balanced meals with a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and protein-rich ingredients can support overall well-being. Avocados make this easier by offering versatility, nutrition and flavour in one ingredient.

Whether you enjoy them mashed on toast, blended into smoothies or tossed into a colourful salad, avocados can bring a refreshing change to your everyday meals. So, as you tick off your wedding preparation checklist, make room for a little avocado goodness on your plate too!

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