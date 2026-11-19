APTEL sets aside restrictive APERC order; directs release of withheld wind-power payments with applicable interest

New Delhi [India], November 19: Orient Green Power Company Limited (NSE: GREENPOWER | BSE: 533263 | ISIN: INE999K01014), a leading independent renewable power producer in India, today announced a significant legal and receivables recovery development.

The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), New Delhi, through its order dated November 17, 2026, ruled in favour of the Company’s material subsidiary, Beta Wind Farm Private Limited (BETA), setting aside the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) order that had restricted payment for wind energy supplied beyond a normative Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 23%.

₹12.98 CRORE

Estimated total receivable by BETA, including principal and accumulated interest

50.4 MW

Andhra Pradesh wind project covered by the underlying PPA dispute

A clear ruling on the tariff dispute

APTEL has rejected the basis on which payments for energy supplied above the 23% normative CUF were curtailed. The Tribunal held that normative CUF is a benchmark for tariff determination—not a ceiling on payment. Accordingly, energy delivered under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) is payable at the applicable PPA tariff even where annual generation exceeds the normative CUF.

The Tribunal has set aside the APERC order, including its cumulative CUF computation and the reduced rate of ₹0.50 per unit for generation beyond the 23% CUF benchmark. It has directed Southern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APSPDCL) to release the withheld amount along with interest, in accordance with the PPA.

What this means for investors

Receivables recovery opportunity: BETA estimates its total receivable at approximately ₹12.98 crore , comprising withheld principal and accumulated interest.

BETA estimates its total receivable at approximately , comprising withheld principal and accumulated interest. Regulatory clarity: The ruling provides clarity on the treatment of energy supplied beyond normative CUF under the PPA in this dispute.

The ruling provides clarity on the treatment of energy supplied beyond normative CUF under the PPA in this dispute. Cash-flow support upon collection: Receipt of the amount is expected to support the material subsidiary’s cash flows; actual cash benefit will depend on implementation of the order and receipt of the dues.

Receipt of the amount is expected to support the material subsidiary’s cash flows; actual cash benefit will depend on implementation of the order and receipt of the dues. Operating platform: BETA operates 241.6 MW of wind energy projects across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Estimated receivable: approximately ₹12.98 crore

Component Amount Withheld principal ₹5.93 crore Interest claimed up to March 2022 ₹3.09 crore Interest for April 2022 to October 2026 ₹3.96 crore Total estimated receivable ₹12.98 crore

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED

Investor & Media Communication | 2

The amounts above represent the Company’s stated receivable estimate. The interest components are as described in the Company’s announcement; the Tribunal’s direction is for release of the withheld amount with interest in accordance with the PPA.

Background to the dispute

BETA owns and operates a 50.4 MW wind power project in Andhra Pradesh. It entered into a 25-year PPA dated May 29, 2013 with APSPDCL, at the APERC-determined tariff of ₹4.70 per unit, with the project commissioned on July 27, 2013.

APSPDCL withheld ₹5.93 crore for 1,26,17,939 units supplied between July 27, 2016 and July 27, 2017, treating the units as generation beyond the 23% CUF benchmark.

BETA approached APERC for release of the amount. APERC’s order dated September 26, 2022 limited the ₹4.70 per-unit tariff to generation up to a cumulative CUF of 23% and provided for ₹0.50 per unit beyond that level.

BETA appealed to APTEL, while APSPDCL filed a cross-appeal; the matters were heard together with related appeals.

Management commentary

“The favourable order passed by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity in the matter concerning our material subsidiary, Beta Wind Farm Private Limited, marks an important development in the recovery of long-pending receivables.

The Tribunal has set aside the earlier order of APERC and directed APSPDCL to release the withheld payments along with applicable interest, reaffirming the applicability of the agreed tariff for all electricity supplied under the Power Purchase Agreement, irrespective of generation exceeding the normative CUF of 23%.

The total receivable is approximately ₹12.98 crore, including principal and accumulated interest. We remain focused on pursuing the implementation of the Tribunal’s order and recovery of the outstanding amount.

This development provides greater clarity on the tariff-related dispute and is expected to support the material subsidiary’s cash flows upon receipt of the amount.”

— Mr. T. Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO

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