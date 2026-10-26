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Home > BL News > A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-26 19:42 IST

Sanjivani Multispeciality Hospital: A NABH-accredited hospital offering modern healthcare facilities, including a state-of-the-art modular operation theatre, a well-equipped ICU, and 24-hour emergency services.

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 26: Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, located on Bhatar Road in Surat, has achieved a significant milestone on the proud occasion of completing 25 years of dedicated service in the healthcare sector. The new surgical unit of the hospital was inaugurated by Shri C. R. Patil, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The occasion also marked the celebration of the hospital’s Silver Jubilee and its achievement of NABH accreditation.

Having served patients with trust, dedication, and commitment for the past 25 years, Sanjivani Hospital is now embarking on a new chapter in healthcare with advanced surgical facilities. The hospital’s primary objective is to provide quality treatment, expert medical guidance, and modern healthcare services to patients in Surat and the surrounding areas.

A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

State-of-the-Art Surgical Unit and Modern Facilities

The hospital’s new surgical unit is equipped with a state-of-the-art modular operation theatre, a well-equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and round-the-clock emergency services. Keeping patients’ diverse needs in mind, the hospital also offers General Ward, Semi-Special Rooms, and Special Rooms.

These facilities aim to provide patients with comprehensive care under one roof, including diagnostic services, specialist consultations, surgical procedures, and intensive care whenever required.

A Wide Range of Surgical Procedures and Specialized Healthcare Services

The new surgical unit will offer the following surgical and specialized healthcare services:

  • Laparoscopic Surgery
  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • Appendix Surgery (Appendectomy)
  • Gallbladder Surgery (Cholecystectomy)
  • Hernia Repair
  • Gastrointestinal Surgery
  • Plastic Surgery
  • Oncosurgery (Cancer-related Surgical Procedures)
  • Urological Surgery
  • Diabetic Foot Clinic
  • Poisoning Treatment Centre
  • Hypertension (High Blood Pressure) Management
  • Treatment for Lung Diseases, Tuberculosis (TB), and Asthma
  • Allergy Management
  • Diabetes Care
  • Thyroid Disorder Management
  • Comprehensive Health Check-up Packages

In addition, the hospital offers Mediclaim reimbursement and cashless treatment facilities, subject to the terms and conditions of the respective insurance company, hospital network, and insurance policy.

A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

An Experienced and Qualified Team of Doctors

Dr. Dhiren C. Patel — M.D. (Medicine), Director, President –
of various organizations

Dr. Dhiren C. Patel is an experienced physician who has been associated with Sanjivani Hospital for the past 25 years, serving patients with dedication and commitment. Alongside his clinical practice, he actively contributes to various medical organizations. He has earned the prestigious F.A.C.P. qualification from the United States and has been honoured with numerous national and international awards.

Dr. Aksh Patel — M.D. (Medicine), Fellowship in 2D Echocardiography

Dr. Aksh Patel has experience in ICU care, critical care, cardiac investigations, and diabetic foot care. He is committed to providing patients with quality treatment using modern medical practices and evidence-based approaches.

Dr. Birju Patel — M.S. (General Surgery)

Dr. Birju Patel specializes in General Surgery and has experience in various surgical procedures, including laparoscopic surgery and complex surgical interventions.

NABH Accreditation — A Commitment to Quality and Patient Safety

NABH accreditation represents an important milestone in the hospital’s commitment to quality healthcare, standardized clinical processes, and patient safety. This achievement further strengthens the hospital’s responsibility to provide every patient with safe, compassionate, and high-quality medical care.

On this proud occasion, the hospital management expressed its sincere gratitude to all patients, their families, collaborating doctors, and every member of the Sanjivani family for their continued trust and support.

The hospital management reaffirmed its commitment to continuing this journey of excellence by providing advanced medical facilities, the expertise of experienced doctors, and patient-centred healthcare services to the community.

Sanjivani Multi-Speciality Hospital @ Bhatar Area25 Years of Trust, Service, and Dedication, Now Advancing with Modern Surgical Facilities.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar
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A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

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A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar
A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar
A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar
A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar
A Glorious Journey of 25 Years of Trust and Service — Inauguration of the New Surgical Unit at Sanjivani Hospital & ICCU Centre, Bhatar

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