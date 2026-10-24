LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 15:22 IST

New Delhi [India], October 23: A getaway is about more than choosing a destination. It is about finding a place where you can slow down, spend time with your favourite people and take a break from everyday life. In Udaipur, a city known for its royal palaces, lakeside stays and heritage hospitality, The Qualia Resort Club & Brewery offers a contemporary alternative, nestled in the foothills of the Aravallis.

You Might Be Interested In

Established in September 2024 by Neeraj Chauhan, The Qualia brings a modern perspective to the city’s hospitality landscape. With contemporary architecture, thoughtfully designed spaces and a range of leisure experiences, the property caters to travellers looking for something beyond the traditional palace-inspired stay.

A stay designed around experiences

The property features 31 accommodation units, comprising 11 rooms and 20 villas, including select villas with private open-air plunge pools. Its curved architecture, contemporary interiors and leisure facilities give it a distinctive character, creating a setting for couples, families and groups of friends.

From a relaxed weekend by the pool to a family holiday or a celebration with friends, the resort offers spaces where guests can unwind and spend quality time together. Spa services, a gym and a family-friendly play area add to the experience, allowing visitors to enjoy their stay at their own pace.

The location in the foothills of the Aravallis adds another dimension to the getaway. For travellers who prefer a slower itinerary, the property can become more than a place to return to after sightseeing; it can be an integral part of the holiday itself.

A destination for celebrations and gatherings

Beyond leisure stays, The Qualia caters to weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings. Its 38,000-square-foot Wedding Garden can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, while indoor banquet and conference facilities provide options for more formal events.

For weddings and family occasions, the combination of outdoor spaces, accommodation and leisure facilities allows guests to spend more time together at one destination. Corporate groups can also combine meetings and conferences with informal interactions and team gatherings in a relaxed setting. 

The resort also houses Rhythm & Brews, its in-house brewery, adding a social element to the overall guest experience.

A contemporary addition to Udaipur

Udaipur’s hospitality identity has long been shaped by its palaces, heritage properties and romantic lakeside settings. Properties such as The Qualia introduce another dimension, bringing together contemporary design, privacy, leisure and shared experiences.

The approach reflects how travellers increasingly seek stays that offer more than accommodation. While some prefer exploring a destination throughout the day, others look for the freedom to relax, reconnect and enjoy the property itself.

Recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2026, according to the property, The Qualia offers a different way to experience Udaipur. By combining modern hospitality with the natural setting of the Aravallis, it creates space for the moments that often make a getaway memorable—from unhurried afternoons to celebrations with family and friends.

 Follow us on: The Qualia Udaipur

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Britannia Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Misleading ‘100% Whole Wheat Bread’ Claim By Consumer Protection Authority

Millworks Technologies Secures HAL Orders and Signs MoU with TridenTech for UAV Engines

Delhi’s ‘Ricky Bahl’ Arrested For Cheating Woman Cop Of Rs 24 Lakh Through Instagram Friendship, Faking Lavish Lifestyle To Lure Her Into Investment Trap

SMMO Introduces The Mother SMM Panel, Bringing 22 Digital Marketing Service Categories to One Platform

Supreme Power Equipment Delivers Power-Packed H1 FY27: Total Income Surges 79.91% YoY to Rs 135.57 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 45.09% to Rs 13.65 Cr

LATEST NEWS

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Surat Arms Recovery Leads To 10 Arrests, Police Probe Weapon Trail

Hot Air Balloon Rides to Resume in Delhi’s Baansera’s Park From November 15: Check Price, Timings and Other Details

WATCH VIDEO: Glenn Phillips’ Stunning Athleticism While Running Between Wickets Viral In NZ vs IND 2nd T20I

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Develops Display Dots Within 28 Days Of Purchase, Owner Seeks Immediate Resolution

SA vs AUS, 3rd Test: Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Series-Deciding Clash Between South Africa And Australia In Cape Town

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Where To Watch India’s Young Sensation Live For Free In India

Kriti Sanon Reveals Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash Turned Personal, Says Trolls Abused Her Famil

Maharashtra Takes FSSAI To Bombay High Court, Accuses Food Safety Regulator Of Overstepping State Powers

WATCH VIDEO: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ends Four-Year T20I Wicket Drought With Daryl Mitchell’s Dismissal In IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis
A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

QUICK LINKS