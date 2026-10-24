A Hidden Gem of Udaipur: Where Modern Luxury Meets the Aravallis

New Delhi [India], October 23: A getaway is about more than choosing a destination. It is about finding a place where you can slow down, spend time with your favourite people and take a break from everyday life. In Udaipur, a city known for its royal palaces, lakeside stays and heritage hospitality, The Qualia Resort Club & Brewery offers a contemporary alternative, nestled in the foothills of the Aravallis.

Established in September 2024 by Neeraj Chauhan, The Qualia brings a modern perspective to the city’s hospitality landscape. With contemporary architecture, thoughtfully designed spaces and a range of leisure experiences, the property caters to travellers looking for something beyond the traditional palace-inspired stay.

A stay designed around experiences

The property features 31 accommodation units, comprising 11 rooms and 20 villas, including select villas with private open-air plunge pools. Its curved architecture, contemporary interiors and leisure facilities give it a distinctive character, creating a setting for couples, families and groups of friends.

From a relaxed weekend by the pool to a family holiday or a celebration with friends, the resort offers spaces where guests can unwind and spend quality time together. Spa services, a gym and a family-friendly play area add to the experience, allowing visitors to enjoy their stay at their own pace.

The location in the foothills of the Aravallis adds another dimension to the getaway. For travellers who prefer a slower itinerary, the property can become more than a place to return to after sightseeing; it can be an integral part of the holiday itself.

A destination for celebrations and gatherings

Beyond leisure stays, The Qualia caters to weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings. Its 38,000-square-foot Wedding Garden can accommodate up to 1,500 guests, while indoor banquet and conference facilities provide options for more formal events.

For weddings and family occasions, the combination of outdoor spaces, accommodation and leisure facilities allows guests to spend more time together at one destination. Corporate groups can also combine meetings and conferences with informal interactions and team gatherings in a relaxed setting.

The resort also houses Rhythm & Brews, its in-house brewery, adding a social element to the overall guest experience.

A contemporary addition to Udaipur

Udaipur’s hospitality identity has long been shaped by its palaces, heritage properties and romantic lakeside settings. Properties such as The Qualia introduce another dimension, bringing together contemporary design, privacy, leisure and shared experiences.

The approach reflects how travellers increasingly seek stays that offer more than accommodation. While some prefer exploring a destination throughout the day, others look for the freedom to relax, reconnect and enjoy the property itself.

Recognised with Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2026, according to the property, The Qualia offers a different way to experience Udaipur. By combining modern hospitality with the natural setting of the Aravallis, it creates space for the moments that often make a getaway memorable—from unhurried afternoons to celebrations with family and friends.

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