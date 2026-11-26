Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: A J Packaging Limited Manufacturer of Printed Metal Tin Containers for Diverse Packaging Applications, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, December 01, 2026 aiming to raise ₹54 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Total Issue Size – Up To 30,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each (Comprising a Fresh Issue of up to 27,50,000/- Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 2,50,000/- Equity Shares of Face Value Of ₹ 10 Each)

IPO Size – ₹ 54 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

Price Band – ₹ 175 – ₹ 180 Per Equity Share

Lot Size – 800 Equity Shares (Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 Equity Shares and in multiple of 800 Equity Shares)

The total issue size is up to 30,00,000 equity shares comprising a fresh issue of up to 27,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 2,50,000 equity shares, with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹175 – ₹180 Per Equity Share.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Anchor Portion – Not more than 8,40,000 Equity Shares

Net QIB Portion – Not more than 5,66,400 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 4,32,000 Equity Shares

Individual Investors Not less than 10,11,200 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 1,50,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company, to meet the working capital requirements of the Company and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding is opening on Monday, November 30, 2026. The issue will open on Tuesday, December 01, 2026 and will close on Thursday, December 03, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue D & A Financial Services Private Limited and the Registrar is MUFG Intime Private Limited.

Mr. Ajay Agarwal, Chairman and Whole Time Director of A J Packaging Limited expressed, “Packaging today goes beyond protecting a product; it plays an important role in preserving quality, ensuring safety and creating a distinct identity for brands. At A J Packaging Limited, we have built our business around understanding these evolving requirements and delivering customised metal packaging solutions that combine functionality, durability and quality.

Since commencing our journey in 1995, we have steadily evolved into a manufacturer of three-piece printed metal tin containers, catering to diverse industries including food processing, confectionery, coffee, edible oils, paints and personal care. Over the years, we have strengthened our manufacturing capabilities, expanded our product offerings and developed long-standing customer relationships. With manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Ghaziabad, along with our presence in international markets, we have established a foundation to serve a wide range of packaging requirements.

Our upcoming IPO represents a significant milestone in this journey and an opportunity to strengthen our financial and operational capabilities. The proceeds will primarily support the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings and meet our working capital requirements. This will help us reduce our debt obligations, improve financial flexibility and ensure adequate resources to manage our growing operational requirements and customer demand.

Looking ahead, we see opportunities arising from the increasing preference for durable, recyclable and customised packaging solutions across industries. Our focus will remain on strengthening our existing customer relationships, expanding our customer base, enhancing our product portfolio and leveraging our manufacturing expertise to pursue new business opportunities.

As we enter this new phase, our vision remains clear — to build a stronger, more competitive and future-ready organisation while continuing to deliver reliable packaging solutions. We believe this IPO will provide us with a stronger foundation to pursue our long-term growth aspirations and take A J Packaging Limited to its next stage of development.”

Mr. Priyaranjan, Vice President of D & A Financial Services Private Limited said “India’s packaging industry is witnessing a gradual transformation, driven by changing consumer preferences, expanding industrial activity and increasing demand for durable, reliable and sustainable packaging solutions. Metal packaging continues to play an important role across several industries, supported by its versatility, recyclability and ability to meet diverse product requirements.

A J Packaging Limited has developed an established presence in this industry, backed by over three decades of operating experience and a diversified product portfolio. The Company’s manufacturing infrastructure, ability to offer customised packaging solutions and presence across multiple end-use sectors reflect its operational capabilities and understanding of customer requirements.

What makes the Company’s business particularly relevant is its exposure to a broad range of industries, including food processing, FMCG, personal care and industrial products. This diversified industry presence, combined with its established customer relationships and domestic and international operations, provides a foundation to explore emerging market opportunities.

The upcoming IPO marks an important milestone for A J Packaging Limited as it enters the capital markets. We believe the Company’s industry experience, manufacturing capabilities and diversified business model provide a platform to strengthen its market position and pursue long-term business opportunities.

We are pleased to be associated with A J Packaging Limited in this significant milestone. We believe its established operating track record, understanding of the packaging industry and focus on evolving customer requirements will be important factors as the Company moves into its next phase of growth.”

About A J Packaging Limited:

A J Packaging Limited, incorporated in 1995, is engaged in the manufacturing of three-piece metal tin containers in various shapes, including round, oval, rectangular and customised designs. Its products are used for packaging solid, powdered and liquid products across industries such as food processing, coffee, confectionery, edible oils and paints.

The Company follows a business-to-business (B2B) model, supplying customised metal packaging solutions to domestic and international customers. Its product range includes printed, lacquered, embossed and coated containers manufactured according to customer requirements. The Company operates manufacturing facilities across Hyderabad, Telangana, and Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, supported by warehouses in Hyderabad and Khandala, Maharashtra, and an Export Oriented Unit serving overseas markets.

In FY26, the Company achieved Revenue from Operations of ₹22,303.06 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,662.79 Lakhs and PAT of ₹791.12 Lakhs.

In Q1 FY27, the Company achieved Revenue from Operations of ₹7,886.25 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹865.94 Lakhs and PAT of ₹348.74 Lakhs.

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