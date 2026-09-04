A New Address for Luxury: Kasturi Kundal Launches in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 4: Luxury textile label Kasturi Kundal marks a significant milestone with the opening of its first boutique in Delhi. Following the success of its flagship store in Raipur, the new space brings the brand’s thoughtfully curated world of Indian handloom to the capital, inviting patrons to experience textiles that celebrate craftsmanship, heritage and timeless design.

Founded in 2019 by Reena Katiyar and Aarushi Katiyar, Kasturi Kundal is rooted in a singular belief: craft is knowledge. Every saree and garment is the result of an immersive journey that begins with the finest yarns and continues through handloom weaving, intricate embroidery and meticulous finishing. Working closely with artisan communities across India, the brand honours traditional techniques while presenting them through a refined, contemporary lens.

The Delhi boutique showcases Kasturi Kundal’s signature repertoire of handwoven Banarasi silks, organzas, linens, khaddar and kalamkari, alongside collections that have come to define the label’s distinctive design language. An Afternoon in Piccadilly reimagines Banarasi weaves through Victorian-inspired palettes and motifs, while Monica introduces Art Deco influences with bold geometry, vibrant hues and celebrated weaves such as Tanchoi and Tissue.

For bridal wear, Ketti Melam pairs exquisite Banarasi sarees with handcrafted veils and intricate techniques including Zardozi, Aari, Dabka and Dori work. Kasturba celebrates the beauty of hand-spun khaddar through delicate embroidery, while Kora explores the lightness of organza silk with fluid silhouettes that bridge Indian and contemporary aesthetics. Completing the narrative is Rati, a tribute to Banaras and its master weavers, showcasing time-honoured techniques including Kadhua, Jaal, Jangla and Tanchoi.

Speaking on the launch, Reena Katiyar, Founder of Kasturi Kundal, said, “Every textile tells the story of the hands that created it. At Kasturi Kundal, our endeavour has always been to honour that legacy with authenticity and respect while creating pieces that can be treasured for generations. Opening our first store in Delhi is a meaningful milestone, allowing us to share these stories with a city that deeply values craft and culture.”

Aarushi Katiyar, Co-founder, added, “We have always believed that heritage and contemporary design can exist in harmony. Our Delhi boutique has been envisioned as more than a retail space—it’s a place where visitors can engage with Indian textiles, discover the remarkable craftsmanship behind every collection and experience the enduring beauty of handloom.”

More than an expansion, the Delhi boutique marks the next chapter in Kasturi Kundal’s journey to preserve India’s rich textile traditions while bringing handcrafted luxury to a wider audience. It is a space where every weave carries history, every collection tells a story and every creation is designed to become an heirloom.

About Kasturi Kundal

Established in 2019, Kasturi Kundal is a luxury Indian textile label dedicated to celebrating the country’s rich handloom traditions. Working closely with artisan communities across India, the brand creates handcrafted sarees and garments in Banarasi silk, organza, khaddar, linen, kalamkari and other heritage textiles. Guided by the philosophy that craft is knowledge, Kasturi

Kundal preserves traditional techniques while presenting them through a timeless, contemporary perspective.

Address: First Floor, Ramnath House, Sri Aurobindo Marg, near Lado Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

Website: https://kasturikundal.com/

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