‘Aarambh 2026’ Welcomes New Students at IPS Academy’s School of Architecture

‘From Zero to Zenith’ Theme Marks the Beginning of a New Academic Journey; COSA Oath-Taking Ceremony and IIA Student Centre Initiative Emerge as Key Highlights

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14: The School of Architecture (SOA) at IPS Academy, Indore, organised its induction programme, ‘Aarambh 2026’, to welcome newly admitted students under the theme ‘From Zero to Zenith’. The programme welcomed first-year students of Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), Interior Design (D.ID) and Planning (M.Plan), introducing them to the institution’s academic traditions, Indian knowledge systems, and the broader perspectives of architecture and design.

The programme was attended by IPS Academy Chairman Architect Achal Chaudhary, Principal of the School of Architecture Dr. Prof. Manita Saxena, faculty members, invited architects and students. Architect Prakriti Sethi, Architect Nitin Dhule and Architect Gunjan Bhajania attended as chief guests. Through insightful addresses, cultural performances and a documentary based on Indian knowledge traditions, the programme highlighted the cultural significance of architecture and its relevance in the contemporary world.

A major highlight of the Celebration was the oath-taking ceremony of the Council of Students of Architecture (COSA) for the 2026–27 academic session. On this occasion, the newly constituted student council, comprising fourth-year students, along with representatives of various clubs, was presented with badges and administered the oath of responsibility. Under the guidance of COSA Faculty Coordinators Architect Ratima Dagaonkar and Architect Kamini Badnore, the initiative aimed to strengthen leadership qualities, discipline, teamwork, student participation and a sense of responsibility towards the institution.

Another significant milestone was the initiative to establish a Student Centre of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA). SOA was selected as the platform for launching this student-centre initiative in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to connect students with the professional architectural community, facilitate interactions with experienced architects, and bridge the gap between academic learning and practical exposure. Architect Arpit Kabra, the current President of the Indian Institute of Architects, Indore, graced the occasion. The initiative was led on behalf of SOA by Architect Naman Shreniya.

Students were also introduced to the STEP (Short Term Exposure Program), which provides opportunities for practical learning and professional exposure. The programme further highlighted the importance of the alumni community, professional networking and the exchange of knowledge and experiences in shaping successful careers in architecture and design.

‘Aarambh 2026’ went beyond welcoming new students by bringing education, Indian knowledge traditions, creativity, student leadership and professional development together on a common platform. The programme marked the beginning of a new academic journey for the students, inspiring them to explore their creativity, enhance their skills and broaden their perspectives to achieve new heights in the fields of architecture and design.

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