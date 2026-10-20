LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-20 13:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Aayush Wellness Limited, an integrated healthcare company, has expanded its nutraceutical portfolio with the launch of Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets, a scientifically advanced formulation designed to address India’s calcium and vitamin deficiencies.

You Might Be Interested In

The launch marks the company’s entry into the bone and joint health segment, estimated at $16.3 billion, and strengthens its presence in the dietary supplements market, valued at $178 billion.

The supplement combines calcium citrate and vitamin D2 to support calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. It also contains magnesium and zinc to support muscle function and joint support, along with folic acid, which contributes to healthy cell renewal and metabolic balance. The formulation aims to help address nutritional gaps and support bone strength, mobility and musculoskeletal health.

Commenting on the launch, Kashiram Jadhav, Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, said, “As India faces widespread calcium and vitamin deficiencies, our entry into this category is aligned with an important consumer health need. Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets are part of our focus on preventive healthcare and science-backed nutritional solutions. The category also presents opportunities for growth as consumers become more conscious of their nutritional needs and long-term wellbeing.”

India faces one of the world’s highest rates of Vitamin D deficiency, affecting up to 80-90% of the population and impacting bone health due to poor calcium absorption. Over 50% of the adults have inadequate calcium intake and face the risk of weakened bones. The dual deficiency of vitamin D and calcium can lead to severe health repercussions, including muscle spasms, fatigue, and increased joint problems across age groups.

As consumer awareness of preventive healthcare continues to grow, Aayush Wellness remains committed to expanding its nutraceutical portfolio with products that address everyday health and nutritional needs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Social Media Users Must Receive Copy Of Page Blocking Order: Punjab And Haryana High Court

Supreme Court’s Road Accident Relief Push: Centre Told To Publicise Scheme, Clarify Uninsured Vehicle Coverage

Boman Irani Attends Nidarshana Gowani’s Kamala Mills Dandya, Celebrating the Spirit of Navratri

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Expands Global Outreach Through Multi-City Education Fairs, Indo-Russia Talent Bridge 2026 and Overseas Recruitment Initiatives

Gold Price Before Dhanteras 2026: Should You Buy Now Or Wait Until Diwali? Check City Wise Gold Rates Today

LATEST NEWS

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Why Did Mohammed Shami Skip Match Against Services? Bengal Coach Breaks Silence

WATCH VIDEO: Sword-Wielding Youths Allegedly Enter Garba Ground In Maharashtra — 3 Arrested, 7 Booked

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: How To Watch AUS-W vs NZ-W Match Live In India, Australia And New Zealand

What Is the Free Look Period in Health Insurance and How Does It Work?

PAK vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Live In India, Pakistan And UK

Asian Para Games 2026 Medal Tally LIVE Updates: India In Sixth Place With 23 Medals, China Lead Standings | Check Latest Rankings

Watch: Gujarat Man Jumps Off 1,700ft Cliff, Raises Domestic Law Concerns In Final 13-Minute Video

WATCH VIDEO: Bihar U19 Batter Anmol Kumar Slams 184 In 86 Balls, Launches 18 Sixes Against Haryana | Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Watch Video: Passenger Robbed And Mercilessly Beaten By Four Men At Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station; Clip Shows Bleeding Man Left Roadside

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment
Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment
Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment
Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment
Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

QUICK LINKS