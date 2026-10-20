Aayush Wellness Launches Calcium and Vitamin Supplement, Enters $16.3 Billion Bone & Joint Health Segment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Aayush Wellness Limited, an integrated healthcare company, has expanded its nutraceutical portfolio with the launch of Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets, a scientifically advanced formulation designed to address India’s calcium and vitamin deficiencies.

The launch marks the company’s entry into the bone and joint health segment, estimated at $16.3 billion, and strengthens its presence in the dietary supplements market, valued at $178 billion.

The supplement combines calcium citrate and vitamin D2 to support calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. It also contains magnesium and zinc to support muscle function and joint support, along with folic acid, which contributes to healthy cell renewal and metabolic balance. The formulation aims to help address nutritional gaps and support bone strength, mobility and musculoskeletal health.

Commenting on the launch, Kashiram Jadhav, Director of Aayush Wellness Limited, said, “As India faces widespread calcium and vitamin deficiencies, our entry into this category is aligned with an important consumer health need. Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets are part of our focus on preventive healthcare and science-backed nutritional solutions. The category also presents opportunities for growth as consumers become more conscious of their nutritional needs and long-term wellbeing.”

India faces one of the world’s highest rates of Vitamin D deficiency, affecting up to 80-90% of the population and impacting bone health due to poor calcium absorption. Over 50% of the adults have inadequate calcium intake and face the risk of weakened bones. The dual deficiency of vitamin D and calcium can lead to severe health repercussions, including muscle spasms, fatigue, and increased joint problems across age groups.

As consumer awareness of preventive healthcare continues to grow, Aayush Wellness remains committed to expanding its nutraceutical portfolio with products that address everyday health and nutritional needs.

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