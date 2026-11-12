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Home > BL News > Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-12 12:00 IST

Company reports consolidated income of Rs. 70.62 crore and PAT of Rs. 2.50 crore in first half of FY27

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Shares of Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE:539528) rose nearly 7% in intra-day trade on Wednesday following the announcement of the company’s financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The stock touched a high of Rs. 27, compared with its previous closing price of Rs. 25.32.

The integrated healthcare and wellness company reported consolidated income of Rs. 70.62 crore in the first half of FY27, a 10.61% increase over Rs. 63.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew by nearly 6% to Rs. 2.50 crore, compared with Rs. 2.36 crore in the first half of the previous year.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, consolidated income stood at Rs. 36.86 crore, registering a sequential growth of 9.17% compared, with Rs. 33.76 crore in the first quarter of FY27. Consolidated PAT for the quarter stood at Rs. 1.08 crore.

On a standalone basis, Aayush Wellness’ income was up by 6.77% to Rs. 26.39 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs. 24.72 crore in the preceding quarter. Standalone profit before tax rose by 12.57% to Rs. 1.35 crore from Rs. 1.19 crore in the first quarter.

For the first half of FY27, standalone income stood at Rs. 51.11 crore, while PBT was up 7.56% to Rs. 2.55 crore, compared with Rs. 2.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Commenting on the performance, Lalitkumar Anande, Director, Aayush Wellness Limited, said, “The first half of the year has been encouraging, with steady growth in consolidated income and profit. The results reflect the progress we are making in strengthening our operations and building a more sustainable growth platform. Our focus remains on expanding our product portfolio, improving operational efficiencies and maintaining financial discipline. We will continue to explore opportunities in the preventive healthcare and wellness segments while strengthening our business fundamentals and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Alongside its financial performance, Aayush Wellness has been expanding its presence in the preventive healthcare and nutraceuticals segments through product launches targeting specific health and wellness needs.

In October, the company announced its entry into the bone and joint health segment with the launch of Aayush Calcium Vitamin Tablets. This followed the launch of Lung Care Tablets in August and Dia Shield Tablets in May.

These launches have broadened the company’s product portfolio across nutritional supplementation, respiratory health and metabolic wellness, reflecting its focus on addressing a wider range of preventive healthcare needs.

Looking ahead, Aayush Wellness aims to build on its recent launches with opportunities in specialised health categories and expanding its offerings across nutraceuticals, herbal wellness and lifestyle-focused health solutions. The company also intends to strengthen consumer access through digital commerce and distribution channels to address evolving consumer needs.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results
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Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

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Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results
Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results
Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results
Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results
Aayush Wellness shares rise nearly 7% after robust financial results

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