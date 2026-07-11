Acharya Bhavinbhai Pandya and Acharya Mananbhai Pandya Honoured with the Global Leader of the Year 2026 Award at the House of Lords, London

New Delhi [India], July 11: Duttashray Ashram has been serving as an inspiring spiritual centre dedicated to Sanatan Dharma, Vedic traditions, and selfless humanitarian service for the past 11 years. Under the guidance of its founders, Acharya Shri Bhavinbhai Pandya and Acharya Shri Mananbhai Pandya, millions of devotees have experienced spiritual peace, devotion, and the divine blessings of Lord Dattatreya.

The two Acharyas have elevated the glory of Sanatan Dharma and India’s spiritual heritage not only across Gujarat and India but also on the global stage. In 2026, they were honoured with the prestigious “Global Spiritual Leader Award 2026” at the historic House of Lords, Parliament of the United Kingdom, London, in recognition of their outstanding spiritual leadership, humanitarian service, and remarkable contribution to the worldwide promotion of Sanatan culture. This prestigious honour stands as a proud milestone for Duttashray Ashram, Gujarat, and India.

Duttashray Ashram has also achieved several historic milestones in the field of spirituality. The grand 1008 Hanumant Yagna, organised in 2025, and the 24-hour Akhand Dutt Bavani Chanting conducted in 2026 were officially recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. These achievements reflect the Ashram’s unwavering commitment to Vedic traditions, discipline, and spiritual excellence.

One of the Ashram’s most unique features is its Akhand Agni (Eternal Sacred Fire). For the past 11 years, the sacred fire in the Yagna Kund has remained continuously lit, symbolising the eternal spirit of Sanatan Dharma, Vedic Yagna traditions, and divine spiritual energy. Regular Yagnas, Vedic chanting, and sacred rituals are performed here, creating a powerful atmosphere of positivity, peace, and spiritual awakening.

Daily worship at the Ashram includes Lord Dattatreya Puja, Guru Pujan, Paduka Pujan, Vedic Aarti, and devotional Bhajan-Kirtan. Every Thursday and Sunday, the Ashram organises Mahabhandara (Mahaprasad), where thousands of devotees receive sanctified meals with love and selfless service.

The Ashram’s Gaushala (Cow Sanctuary) is another important centre of spiritual service. Devotees actively participate in Gau Seva and Gau Pujan, preserving one of the most sacred traditions of Indian culture while promoting compassion and spiritual values.

Duttashray Ashram is far more than a temple or a religious institution. It is a living spiritual family dedicated to devotion, selfless service, Vedic wisdom, Gau Seva, Mahayagnas, and the preservation of Sanatan Dharma. Guided by the divine grace of Lord Dattatreya, the eternal Akhand Agni, and the inspiring leadership of Acharya Shri Bhavinbhai Pandya and Acharya Shri Mananbhai Pandya, the Ashram continues to illuminate the lives of millions with faith, peace, spiritual wisdom, and inner transformation.