First results after listing on BSE SME | Order book about 2.76x FY26 revenue gives multi-year visibility

New Delhi [India], November 17: Acme India Industries Limited (BSE SME: 544981), a lifecycle solutions partner with technological intervention to Indian Railways for coach interiors, coach modernisation and refurbishment, today announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27).

Revenue from operations for H1 FY27 stood at ₹73.56 Cr, compared with ₹24.22 Cr in H1 FY26. The company’s outstanding order book was ₹727.54 Cr as of September 30, 2026. Acme’s business is weighted towards the second half of the year; over the last three years, the first half contributed 9–24% of annual revenue.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue from operations rose 204% to ₹73.56 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹24.22 crore in H1 FY26.

Total Income rose 205% to ₹74.68 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹24.49 crore in H1 FY26.

Gross Profit stood at ₹15.92 crore in H1 FY27, compared with a gross loss of ₹0.06 crore in H1 FY26.

Gross Profit Margin improved to 21.64% in H1 FY27, from (0.25)% in H1 FY26.

Segment Revenue, H1 FY27: Toilet Modernisation ₹44.36 Cr (60%), Supplies ₹15.69 Cr (21%), Refurbishment, Upgradation and Conversion ₹8.03 Cr (11%), New Coach Furnishing ₹5.48 Cr (8%).

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2026: Net worth ₹93.41 Cr; Total borrowings ₹119.10 Cr; IPO proceeds utilised ₹97.03 Cr of the ₹105.98 Cr fresh issue.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. D.K. Agrawal, Chairman of Acme India Industries said, “These are our first results as a listed company, and I thank our investors for their trust. Indian Railways is transforming how India travels, and passenger comfort, safety and hygiene are now national priorities. Acme’s role & endeavor is to be a reliable lifecycle partner in that effort, from furnishing new coaches to technological modernisation and refurbishing & Mid Life Rehabilitation (MLR) of old coaches in service. Ours is a long-cycle business, and we ask investors to analyse our company over years, not a single half.” Mr. Suraj Pandey, Managing Director, added, “Revenue from Operations in the first half grew to ₹73.56 Cr, about 3 times the same period last year, led by technological Modernisation & upgradation of old coaches. Our order book of ₹727.54 Cr gives us strong visibility, and as in past years we expect the second half to be significantly stronger. The record Railway budget, the growing Refurbishment cycle of LHB coaches and our new approval for Supplies, Repair and technological upgrades are providing immediate & significant opportunity in the Railway market. Our focus in next half year would be on timely execution, better cash collection and healthy margins.”

H1 FY27 Key Business Highlights

Order Book & Execution: The order book stood at ₹727.54 Cr as of September 30, 2026, about 3x FY26 revenue. Technologically Modernised Toilet upgradation accounts for ₹431.40 Cr, Supplies to Railways & Private clients ₹180.66 Cr, Refurbishment ₹63.74 Cr and New Coach furnishing ₹51.47 Cr. Key orders under execution are from South Central Railway (₹168.93 Cr), Carriage Workshop Jodhpur (₹102.38 Cr), Northeastern Railways, Gorakhpur (₹79.21 Cr) and Western Railways, Lower Parel (₹52.71 Cr).

Order Inflow & Track Record: The company won a 1,840-coach Toilet Modernisation order during the first half, taking total H1 FY27 order inflow to over ₹210 Cr. Till June 2026, it has furnished 1,630 new coaches, refurbished and upgraded 1,910 coaches, and completed 11,400 Toilet Modernisation units (total around 15000 coaches), across 16 railway zones, 3 production units and 2 mid-life rehabilitation units.

New Growth Streams & Industry Backdrop: The company has entered repair and maintenance of wagons with initial orders of about ₹32.54 Cr, along with large-volume orders from the Toilet Modernisation segment. The Union Budget 2026-27 allocated a record capital expenditure of about ₹2.93 lakh crore to Indian Railways, with a strong focus on passenger amenities, technologically advanced coach modernisation and safety.

Earnings Conference Call

Acme India Industries will host its H1 FY27 earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST. The Chairman and the Managing Director will discuss the results and outlook, followed by Q&A.

Investors and analysts can register for the call via DiamondPass at shorturl.at/GvDBV, or join through the universal dial-in number +91 22 6280 1239. The investor presentation will be available on the BSE website and at www.acmeindia.co.

About Acme India Industries Limited

Acme India Industries Limited is a lifecycle solutions partner to Indian Railways for passenger coach interiors. Founded in 2012, the company offers turnkey interior furnishing of new coaches, technologically modernisation of Toilets, refurbishment and MLR, conversion of coaches and repair & maintenance of wagons.

Its product range includes fire-retardant flooring, FRP composite panels and toilet modules, Advance aluminium polymer composite furnishing material, compartment doors, seats and berths, and Braille signage etc. Acme serves 16 railway zones plus 3 production units and 2 mid-life rehabilitation units from its ISO-certified manufacturing facility at Barota, Sonipat (Haryana), and has multiple tie-ups with global partners for advance material and various technology.

The company is listed on the BSE SME platform.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in government policy, tendering and order execution, raw material prices and economic conditions. The company does not undertake to update these statements.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)