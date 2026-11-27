Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT | INE20PL01012), an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, robotic work cells, smart material handling systems, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions, has received a single order worth ₹12.56 Crores (excluding GST), planned to be executed by March 31, 2027.

Order Highlights

The order, valued at ₹12.56 Crore (excluding GST), is a commercial order awarded by a domestic private entity for Adisoft’s flagship solutions and is planned to be executed by March 31, 2027.

The order is equivalent to ~17% of the Company’s H1 FY27 Total Income of ₹73.52 Crore and ~7% of its FY26 consolidated Total Income of ₹169.33 Crore. It adds to the Company’s order book, which stood at ~₹50 Crores as of October-2026, and strengthens revenue visibility through FY27.

Alongside, construction of the Company’s new 70,000 sq. ft. integrated facility at Bhosari, Pune is progressing. The facility is expected to be partially operational from December 2026 and fully integrated across design, software and assembly by March 2027.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited said,

“We are pleased to have secured an order worth ₹12.56 crore. The order is equivalent to around 17% of our H1 FY27 Total Income and adds meaningful visibility to our revenues, with execution scheduled for completion by March 2027. It reflects the growing confidence customers place in our full-stack capabilities – spanning engineering, in-house design and software, assembly and testing – to deliver integrated automation solutions. With a healthy order book, a strong pipeline of enquiries and our new integrated facility at Bhosari expected to be partially operational from the end of Q3 FY27, we are well equipped to take on larger and more complex orders.”

About Adisoft Technologies Limited

Adisoft Technologies Limited, headquartered in Pune, India, is an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, smart material handling systems, robotic work cells, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions. With over 13 years of experience and a workforce of 180+ employees, the company serves sectors including automotive automation, automotive OEMs, packaging & printing, pharmaceuticals, and municipal utilities. Adisoft focuses on integrating shop-floor equipment with digital and IT-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency while reducing human intervention.

The company has developed strong in-house design, assembly, and testing capabilities, enabling it to deliver customized automation and process control solutions. Its product portfolio includes vision-based inspection systems, tracking and traceability systems, smart conveyors, torque wrench and poka-yoke systems, and quality control automation solutions. Adisoft is also expanding into non-automotive sectors such as pharmaceutical packaging, warehouse automation, and water treatment automation, while setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune to support future growth.

The Company got listed on NSE Emerge in April, 2026

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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