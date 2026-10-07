Adisoft Technologies Wins MSMECCII Bharat Ratna Award 2026 and Best Sustainable Company of the Year 2026

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Adisoft Technologies Limited (NSE: ADISOFT | INE20PL01012), an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, robotic work cells, smart material handling systems, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions, has been conferred two prestigious honours by MSMECCII – the MSMECCII Bharat Ratna Award 2026 and the MSMECCII Best Sustainable Company of the Year 2026. The awards were presented at a prestigious ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The twin recognitions acknowledge Adisoft’s consistent track record of delivering innovative, technology-led automation solutions and its commitment to building sustainable and efficient manufacturing practices for its customers. They also reflect the collective effort of the Company’s engineering, project, design, service and support teams, whose dedication has been central to its growth.

The recognitions underline Adisoft’s growing role in enabling smart, efficient and sustainable manufacturing in India. Building on its strong foundation in automotive automation, the Company is steadily expanding into high-potential sectors such as pharmaceutical packaging, warehouse automation and water treatment automation, and is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune to power its next phase of growth.

Commenting on the Achievement, Mr. Ajay Chandrashekhar Prabhu, Chairman & Managing Director of Adisoft Technologies Limited said, “We are deeply honoured to receive these recognitions at Vigyan Bhavan. This achievement belongs to every member of the Adisoft family – our engineers at customer sites, our teams working behind the scenes and our leaders – who have built this Company one project, one customer and one day at a time. These awards reaffirm our purpose of creating technology, building sustainable solutions and contributing meaningfully to India’s industrial growth.”

About Adisoft Technologies Limited

Adisoft Technologies Limited, headquartered in Pune, India, is an industrial digital automation company specializing in automated assembly lines, smart material handling systems, robotic work cells, special purpose machines (SPMs), and Industry 4.0 solutions. With over 13 years of experience and a workforce of 180+ employees, the company serves sectors including automotive automation, automotive OEMs, packaging & printing, pharmaceuticals, and municipal utilities. Adisoft focuses on integrating shop-floor equipment with digital and IT-enabled systems to improve operational efficiency while reducing human intervention.

The company has developed strong in-house design, assembly, and testing capabilities, enabling it to deliver customized automation and process control solutions. Its product portfolio includes vision-based inspection systems, tracking and traceability systems, smart conveyors, torque wrench and poka-yoke systems, and quality control automation solutions. Adisoft is also expanding into non-automotive sectors such as pharmaceutical packaging, warehouse automation, and water treatment automation, while setting up a new manufacturing facility in Pune to support future growth.

The Company got listed on NSE Emerge in April, 2026

In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total income of ₹169.33 Cr, EBITDA of ₹32.84 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹22.80 Cr.

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