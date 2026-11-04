LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-04 17:59 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 4: Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO, BSE: 544803), one of India’s leading manufacturers of traditional and contemporary handcrafted jewellery, specializing in Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery, has reported its Unaudited financial results for Q2 FY27.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Financial Highlights

  • Total Income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹ 5,910.44 lakhs, as against ₹ 4,768.99 lakhs in Q2 FY26, a year-on-year growth of 23.93%.
  • EBITDA rose 18.77% YoY to ₹1,642.83 lakhs, from ₹1,383.18 lakhs in Q2 FY26, with the EBITDA margin at 27.80%.
  • Net Profit rose 27.98% YoY to ₹ 1,275.91 lakhs, from ₹ 996.98 lakhs in Q2 FY26.
  • Net Profit Margin stood at 21.59% up 68 BPS from 20.91% in Q2 FY26.

About Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO)

Advit Jewels Limited (RAMBHAJO) is one of India’s leading manufacturers of traditional and contemporary handcrafted jewellery, specializing in Kundan, Polki, Diamond, and Studded Jewellery. With a family legacy dating back to

serves a wide network of jewellery retailers, wholesalers, and customers across India through its design-led and quality-focused approach.

The Company follows an integrated business model encompassing in-house design, manufacturing, stone setting, polishing, and quality control, enabling superior craftsmanship and timely delivery. Its diverse product portfolio includes bridal, antique, traditional, and customized jewellery, catering to evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

Backed by a strong manufacturing infrastructure with an installed capacity of 400 kg of gold jewellery annually, Advit Jewels combines skilled craftsmanship with modern manufacturing processes to deliver premium-quality jewellery. The Company continues to strengthen its presence across domestic markets while exploring opportunities to expand its footprint in international markets.

With a strong focus on innovation, product excellence, operational efficiency, and customer relationships, Advit Jewels is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing opportunities in India’s organized jewellery industry while continuing its legacy of craftsmanship and trust.

In FY26, Advit Jewels Limited reported Total Income of ₹ 16,702.56 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 4,923.80 Lakhs, and a Net profit of ₹ 3,438.79 Lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

London Fog Watches Announces Long-Term Partnership with Arjun Kapoor as the Face of the Brand and Co-Creative Director for Watches

Mohammad Shami’s Brother Mohammad Kaif Gets Protection From Arrest, Woman Alleges Relationship On Marriage Promise, What Did Allahabad HC Find In Her Statements?

Fast Track Special Courts For Rape, POCSO Cases Get Five Years’ Extension

Amul Price Hike Before Diwali: Ghee And Butter Become Costlier; Check How Much Prices Have Increased And The New Rates

Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul

LATEST NEWS

From ‘Hazardous Waste’ Bin To ‘Fraand Doland Needs Gyanu’: Trump Memes Take Over Social Media After US Midterm Elections

No Soan Papdi, No Sweet Boxes, Delhi Company Surprises Employees With Brand-New iPhone 16 for Diwali, Video Leaves Internet Saying ‘Where Do I Apply?’

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Who Threatened Ayushmann Khurrana And Tusshar Kapoor? Bengaluru IT Engineer Arrested In Extortion Case

Samsung Faces Loyal Customer’s Anger As Display Issues Strike Again, Second Bad Experience Raises Questions Over Quality

Caught On Camera: Little Students Dance On Stage, Teachers Secretly Standing Behind Audience Start Dancing To Guide Them; Video Wins Hearts

UK-Based Engineer Found Dead in Gurugram Hotel Before Wedding; Came to India With Fiancée for Shopping, 6 Missing Tablets Raise Questions

‘What He Achieved At 19, Many Can’t In A Lifetime’: Qazi Touqeer’s Wife Hifsa Recalls His Fame Gurukul Journey, Urges Him To Win Bigg Boss 20

Agniveers’ Service to Be Extended by 2 Years From Current 4-Year Tenure? CDS Announces Major Agnipath Scheme Overhaul

Newlywed 21-Year-Old Man Kills 20-Year-Old Wife In Maharashtra; What Happened Inside The House?

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%
Advit Jewels Delivers Robust Q2 FY27 Growth; Total Income Rises 23.93% YoY to Rs 5910.44 Lakhs, Net Profit Jumps 27.98%

QUICK LINKS