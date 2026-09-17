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Home > BL News > AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing

AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing

AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-17 15:26 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17: Afcom Holdings Limited (AFCOM), (BSE – 544224), an integrated air cargo solutions company with operations across domestic and international routes, has executed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with The Boeing Company for the acquisition of up to four Boeing 777-8F Freighter Aircraft.

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The proposed addition marks a significant step in AFCOM’s fleet expansion and international growth strategy, strengthening its capabilities for long-haul air cargo operations and international connectivity across key trade corridors. This marks a significant step towards AFCOM’s vision and its growth.

The Boeing 777 wide-body freighters have approximately five times the capacity of AFCOM’s existing B737-800 freighters and are planned for long-haul sectors requiring 10–12+ hours of flying.

AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing

The development is aligned with the Company’s strategy to expand into new geographies, connect more markets and enhance its international air cargo network through a combination of its own operations and strategic partnerships.

Commenting on the development, Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman & Managing Director of Afcom Holdings Limited, said: “This proposed acquisition is an important step in AFCOM’s growth journey, giving us greater scale and flexibility to pursue larger cargo opportunities and serve evolving customer requirements across markets. As we move ahead, our focus will remain on disciplined expansion, efficient execution and building a stronger, more connected air cargo business for the long term. The addition of this capacity will also give us greater flexibility to participate in international cargo flow and respond to changing demand across key trade corridors.”

About Afcom Holdings Limited

AFCOM Holdings Limited, established in 2013, is one of the leading players in the air cargo transportation industry. The Company was founded by aviation veteran Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, who brings over 25 years of experience in the sector. The Company leverages its expertise in logistics and aviation to offer airport-to-airport cargo transport services.

The Company offers a range of cargo solutions and products, including General Cargo, Flying Fresh, Flying Pharma, Flying Priority, Fly Courier, Project Cargo, Dangerous Goods, and High-Value Cargo. Its services extend across various ASEAN and Middle-Eastern countries.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing
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AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing

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AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing
AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing
AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing
AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing
AFCOM to Acquire Four 777-8F Freighter Aircraft from Boeing

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