Building on his journey as an author and storyteller, Sameer aims to connect with Indians in the global diaspora and in India, through stories, experiences and perspectives shaped by life in the US and India.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Following the encouraging response to his debut book – a memoir titled One Fine Day, author Sameer Bhide is working on his next nonfiction book. This time, he takes readers on a rather different journey – one that explores the amusing, intriguing and sometimes surprising similarities, differences and contrasts between the US and India in values, cultures and ways of life as an Indian in America for more than 30 years and subsequently returning back to his motherland.

Published in December 2020, One Fine Day chronicled Sameer’s life-changing experience following a massive and rare haemorrhagic stroke in January 2017 and his journey of recovery. The book resonated with readers for its deeply personal account of resilience and finding purpose in the face of adversity. Recognising its readership and appeal, the book was subsequently translated into his mother tongue Marathi by reputed publisher Rajhans Prakashan in August 2022.

His upcoming second book moves into a lighter but meaningful space.

Drawing from his experience of spending more than three decades in the United States, Sameer offers an Indian’s perspective on the American way of life, while also examining the cultural contrasts that become apparent when an Indian returnee finds himself back in India. From everyday habits and social conventions to food, relationships, lifestyles and the little things that define how people live, the book promises plenty of relatable observations and humour.

Commenting on his upcoming book, Sameer said, ” After spending more than three decades in the US and now being back in India, I have had a lot to reflect on. I have had several experiences, perspectives and stories about living between two countries and cultures. After One Fine Day, through my upcoming book, I will share a very different side of my journey, and I look forward to taking readers along.”

The book is aimed at the Indian diaspora across the world, particularly Indians living in the United States who will recognise many of the experiences and cultural nuances, as well as readers in India who are curious about American society and its way of life through the eyes of someone who has experienced both worlds. The book will also find an audience among Americans who increasingly interact with Indians in the US – doctors, teachers, professors, friends, colleagues and neighbors – as well as those who work with Indian colleagues in India.

More details about the book will be announced soon. For more information on Sameer and his work and updates on the upcoming book check out his website ( www.sameerbhide.com )

About Sameer Bhide

Sameer Bhide is stroke survivor, an author, and a storyteller, who spent more than 30 years in the United States before returning to India for health reasons. Originally from Mumbai, he moved to the US in 1990 to pursue higher education and over the next three decades built his life and identity and career spanning over two decades in corporate America. A life-altering haemorrhagic stroke in January 2017 changed the course of his life overnight. Completely bedridden, he had to give up work and face an arduous healing journey, navigating significant physical and emotional challenges. This experience inspired him to share his journey through his debut memoir, One Fine Day, published in December 2020.

The book was translated into Marathi by Rajhans Prakashan in August 2022. Health permitting, Sameer writes and shares his experiences, bringing together perspectives on resilience, life and the cultural nuances of living between India and America.

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