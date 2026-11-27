Left to right: Mr. Nishant Todi and Mr. Mayur Banka of Horizon Management Private Limited; Mr. Deepak Jain, Mr. Pankaj Bhansali and Mr. Manoj Jain of Airpro Technology India Limited.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Airpro Technology India Limited, a Technology-Driven Provider of Wired & Wireless Networking Products & Solutions, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, November 27, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 35.64 Crore, with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Total Issue Size – Up To 36,00,000 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each

IPO Size – ₹ 35.64 Crore

Issue Price – ₹ 99 Per Share

Lot Size – 1,200 Equity Shares (Minimum Application Size 2 Lots i.e. 2,400 Equity Shares)

The issue size is upto 36,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with an issue price of ₹ 99 Per Share, comprising a fresh issue of up to 29,20,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 6,80,000 equity shares by the selling shareholders.

Equity Share Allocation

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 17,08,800 Equity Shares

Individual Investors – Not less than 17,11,200 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 1,80,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding capital expenditure towards purchase of machinery for manufacturing facility, Funding towards balance payment for acquisition of land for factory at Jaipur, Funding capital expenditure towards construction of building for factory at Jaipur, Funding the working capital requirement of the Company and the General corporate purposes. The issue will open on Friday, November 27, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Horizon Management Private Limited and the Registrar is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr. Deepak Jain, Promoter & Managing Director of Airpro Technology India Limited expressed, “In today’s increasingly connected world, reliable networking solutions are no longer a choice—they are a necessity. At Airpro Technology India Limited, we have been working towards meeting this evolving demand, and our upcoming IPO represents an important step in strengthening our capabilities and expanding our growth horizons.

Over the years, we have built our business with a strong focus on delivering reliable, scalable and cost-effective networking and wireless connectivity solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

The IPO will provide us with an opportunity to strengthen our manufacturing infrastructure, enhance our operational capabilities and support our working capital requirements. We believe this capital infusion will enable us to build a stronger foundation for future growth and further strengthen our position in the networking solutions industry.

As we embark on this new chapter, we remain committed to innovation, quality, customer satisfaction and creating long-term value through sustainable business growth. We sincerely thank our customers, employees, partners and all those who have been an integral part of our journey.”

Mr. Mayur Banka and Mr. Rahul Bajaj, Vice President of Horizon Management Private Limited expressed “Airpro Technology India Limited has established its presence in the networking and wireless connectivity solutions space, catering to the evolving connectivity requirements of enterprises and institutions. The company’s expertise in networking products, combined with its focus on strengthening manufacturing capabilities and expanding its operational infrastructure, provides a foundation for its next phase of development.

The proposed IPO is an important milestone in the company’s growth journey. The proceeds from the fresh issue are intended to support capital expenditure towards machinery, acquisition of land and construction of its factory facility, along with working capital requirements. We believe the proposed capital infusion will support the company in enhancing its operational capabilities and pursuing its long-term business objectives.

We are pleased to be associated with Airpro Technology India Limited in its journey towards becoming a publicly listed company.”

About Airpro Technology India Limited:

Airpro Technology India Limited, incorporated in 2014, is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, assembly, distribution and servicing of wired and wireless networking products and solutions. The Company operates as a brand owner through a hybrid business model comprising product design, firmware customisation, cloud-enabled network management, in-house assembly and white-label networking solutions. Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the Company undertakes assembly and testing of its access point devices at its facility in Goregaon East, Mumbai, and is promoted by Deepak Jain, Pankaj Bhansali, Roopali Bhansali and Rajesh Hasmukh Vakharia.

The Company offers wireless access points, WLAN controllers, Ethernet switches, gateways, outdoor wireless solutions, 4G/5G customer premises equipment (CPE) and industrial PoE switches, along with its cloud-based network management platform, “AirproCloud”. It serves enterprises, educational institutions, government organisations, healthcare facilities, hospitality businesses, internet service providers and system integrators through a network of 47 dealers and distributors (As of September, 2026) and online channel partners. Its assembly line has an installed capacity of 24,000 units per annum (As of March, 2026) and the Company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications.

In FY26, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 3,909.37 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 940.64 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 608.45 Lakhs.

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹ 1,931.83 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 485.8 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 318.45 Lakhs.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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