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Home > BL News > Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering

Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering

Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 20:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Akta Wealth, a four-decade-old financial services platform, has launched Akta Flexicap Fund, a PMS offering targeted exposure to quality, growth-oriented companies across sectors and market capitalisations. The strategy is built around a concentrated equity portfolio, complemented by global equity and gold exposure via ETFs.

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The PMS will invest primarily in a concentrated portfolio of 25-35 stocks across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies, selected for strong fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantage, growth potential, scalability and competent management. To optimise diversification, the strategy also includes exposure to overseas equity indices and commodities such as gold and silver through ETFs, offering clients access to global growth opportunities as well as a hedge against inflation and global economic uncertainty. Allocation decisions combine in-depth fundamental research and financial modelling with top-down macro analysis and bottom-up stock selection, and the portfolio is reviewed periodically.

The PMS, launched on 10th September 2026, is targeting a corpus of ₹100 crore and has already mobilised ₹20+ crore.

The launch comes amid rising demand for PMS in India, driven by rapid growth in HNI/UHNI wealth, greater financialisation of household savings, and growing investor preference for differentiated, high-conviction portfolios over standardised pooled investment solutions. It marks another step in Akta Wealth’s evolution from wealth management to capital management, as the firm builds out solutions for the more complex portfolio needs of India’s affluent investors. Alongside the new offering, Akta continues to combine investment solutions with portfolio analytics, in-house research, technology and financial planning.

Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering

Gautam Desai, Founder & Chairman at Akta Wealth

Gautam Desai, Founder & Chairman at Akta Wealth, said, “At Akta Wealth, we don’t begin with products; we begin with people. Akta Flexicap Fund reflects that philosophy by addressing the growing need among India’s HNI and UHNI investors for customised, high-conviction portfolios that go beyond standardised investment solutions. Long-term wealth creation is about compounding capital sustainably by backing businesses with durable competitive advantages, strong governance and disciplined capital allocation, not chasing short-term returns.”

He added: “Wealth is not created by timing the market; it is built through time in the market, discipline and the right guidance. This launch is a natural progression in our journey. Over the years, we have built our business around helping clients manage, preserve and grow their wealth. The next step is to participate more directly in managing our clients’ capital. We don’t see this as moving away from wealth management; it is about expanding our role, from advising clients on where to allocate capital to also offering them a professionally managed investment strategy, with their overall portfolio at the centre. Our ambition is to build an integrated capital-management platform where advice, asset allocation and investment management work together around the client’s long-term objectives, guided always by trust, transparency and integrity.”

The offering will be distributed through Akta’s advisory network to its existing client base and is aimed at HNIs, UHNIs, entrepreneurs, family offices and NRIs with a substantial investable surplus, in keeping with PMS eligibility norms.

Founded in insurance distribution in 1984, Akta has expanded into mutual funds, equity and PMS, alternate assets, private equity, venture capital, family-office solutions, portfolio analytics and fintech, alongside financial planning, loans and insurance. The firm today manages ₹1,600 crore+ in AUM/AUA, serves 4,650+ clients, and operates seven offices across Gujarat and Maharashtra with a team of 25+ professionals.

About Akta Wealth

Akta Wealth is a financial services platform with more than four decades of experience. Founded in insurance distribution in 1984, it has evolved into a diversified ecosystem spanning investments, equity and PMS, alternate assets, private equity, venture capital, family-office solutions, portfolio analytics, fintech, financial planning, loans and insurance.

Positioned around the evolution from “Wealth Management to Capital Management,” Akta’s philosophy of “relationships before products” places client understanding ahead of product recommendation, with a focus on long-term, disciplined and ethical wealth creation.

Akta Wealth currently manages ₹1,600 crore+ in AUM/AUA, serves 4,650+ clients, and operates through seven offices across Gujarat and Maharashtra with a team of 25+ professionals.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering
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Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering

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Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering
Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering
Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering
Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering
Akta Wealth Launches Akta Flexicap Fund to Deepen Its Capital Management Offering

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