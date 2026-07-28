Alloy Unveils a New Chapter in Indian Design: An Evolved Practice Built on Collective Expertise

Alloy Partners (L to R – Chintan Patel, Bhumika Patel, Bhavisha Thakur, Rupesh Shah, Bijal Shah)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: On 18 July 2026, the Indian design landscape welcomes Alloy, a multidisciplinary architecture and interior design practice that represents the convergence of three established design studios into one unified vision. Alloy is the culmination of decades of experience, complementary expertise, and a shared commitment to creating architecture and interiors that are thoughtful, enduring, and deeply contextual.

Built on the philosophy that the strongest outcomes emerge through collaboration, Alloy brings together the creative strengths of The Ink Studio Co., Limited Edition Design Studio, and BT Desiign. The practice is led by five accomplished founders, Rupesh Shah, Bhavisha Thakur, Chintan Patel, Bijal Shah, and Bhumika Patel, whose collective experience spans over 85 years, encompassing more than 1,200 completed projects across luxury residences, hospitality, commercial, retail, and large-scale developments.

Housed within an 80-year-old bungalow, the studio draws deep significance from the structure’s rich history. This architectural heritage directly symbolises the decades of collective experience and expertise that is only earned over time. Furthermore, its adaptive transformation into a modern design studio reflects the brand’s ability to seamlessly synthesise tradition with avant-garde innovation.

The one-of-a-kind launch witnessed, for the first time ever, key decision makers from renowned brands and vendors from across the spectrum. “The Making of Alloy” was a storytelling experience that led the guests gradually through storyboards across the bungalow. These installations narrated the brand’s evolution, inviting them to understand and experience the foundational vision behind the firm. The event explored key chapters: The Founders, A Name Worth Building, The Convergence of Alloy, Years Before Alloy, Before & After: The Studio Transformation, and The Team.

As Alloy launches, it also unveils a bold vision for the future: expanding its footprint across India while strengthening its international presence through architecture, interiors, and integrated design solutions that operate at every scale.

Because, Alloy is not the beginning. Alloy is what comes after.

About Alloy

Alloy is a multidisciplinary architecture and interior design practice headquartered in Mumbai. Formed through the coming together of The Ink Studio Co., Limited Edition Design Studio, and BT Desiign, the practice is led by founders Rupesh Shah, Bhavisha Thakur, Chintan Patel, Bijal Shah, and Bhumika Patel. With over 85 years of collective experience, 1,200+ completed projects, and an expanding international portfolio, Alloy creates architecture and interiors that combine strategic thinking, creative excellence, technical precision, and enduring craftsmanship.

Collectively, the founders have designed over one million square feet of built environments for an extensive portfolio of HNI and celebrity clients while earning widespread recognition for their design excellence. With completed projects in India, Australia, and Miami, and upcoming developments in Dubai, Alloy marks the next phase in a journey that is already defined by experience rather than emergence.

The studio’s philosophy balances global perspectives with a deep appreciation for architectural heritage. Rather than following conventions, Alloy seeks to reinterpret cultural influences, craftsmanship, and materiality through a contemporary lens, creating spaces that are timeless, emotionally resonant, and built to endure. “Alloy was never conceived as a new beginning,” say the founders. “It is the result of years of individual growth, shared values, and the belief that bringing together diverse expertise creates a practice greater than the sum of its parts. Every founder contributes a distinct perspective, yet every project is shaped collectively.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

