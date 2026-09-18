Allwyn Bikes Enters a New Chapter with Exclusive Bicycle Launch, Bringing German Design to Indian Manufacturing

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 17: Allwyn Bikes Private Limited, one of India’s established bicycle manufacturers and mobility product companies, has marked a significant new chapter in its journey with the launch of exclusive German-designed bicycles at its manufacturing facility in Sonipat, Haryana.

The launch brought together dealers from across India, guests and industry partners, offering stakeholders an opportunity to experience Allwyn’s latest range and its evolving approach to bicycle design and product development.

What distinguishes the new range is its International design foundation. The five MTB bicycles have been designed in Germany and made in India, combining German design sensibilities with Allwyn’s established manufacturing capabilities in India.

A New Chapter for an Established Indian Manufacturer

The launch was led by Chairperson Mr. Chetan Parkash Ji, alongside Directors Mr. Amit Kansal and Mr. Mohit Kansal, reflecting the leadership team’s continued focus on product development and responding to the changing expectations of India’s cycling market.

Mr. Chetan Parkash Ji, Chairperson, Allwyn Bikes: “This launch represents an important milestone in Allwyn Bikes’ journey. Our focus has always been on understanding the evolving needs of Indian consumers and creating products that combine quality, design and performance. With this new Bicycle range, we are bringing together international design thinking and our manufacturing experience in India to create bicycles that are contemporary, distinctive and relevant to today’s riders.”

Designed In Germany. Made In India.

The new Bicycle range reflects Allwyn’s effort to bring a more contemporary design proposition to the Indian bicycle market.

By combining German design inputs with Indian manufacturing capabilities, the company aims to create products that reflect global design sensibilities while leveraging the scale, experience and manufacturing expertise developed at its Haryana facility.

Mr. Amit Kansal, Director, Allwyn Bikes: “The Indian bicycle market is evolving, and today’s riders are looking for much more than basic functionality. They are increasingly conscious of design, experience and product identity. Our new MTB range is a reflection of this shift, combining international design perspectives with the capabilities we have built in India over the years.”

From Manufacturing Roots to a Broader Mobility Portfolio

With a journey that began in 1993, Allwyn has developed from its industry roots into a nationwide manufacturer and distributor of bicycles and mobility products.

Its portfolio today extends across tricycles, scooters, ride-ons, strollers, balance bikes and kids’ furniture, reflecting the company’s broader presence across mobility and child-focused product categories.

The company’s 4 lakh+ sq. ft. Sonipat manufacturing facility remains central to its operations and product development capabilities.

Responsible Manufacturing as a Growing Priority

Sustainability is also becoming an increasingly important part of Allwyn’s manufacturing philosophy.

The Sonipat facility incorporates 500 KW solar-powered infrastructure, eco-efficient water recycling systems, low-emission manufacturing practices and responsible raw-material sourcing, reflecting the company’s efforts to integrate more responsible practices into its manufacturing ecosystem.

Mr. Mohit Kansal, Director, Allwyn Bikes: “As we look at the next phase of Allwyn’s growth, responsible manufacturing and innovation will remain important parts of our approach. Our objective is to continue investing in products and processes that are relevant to the market while building a more efficient and responsible manufacturing ecosystem.”

Building For India and The World

Beyond its own growing portfolio, Allwyn Bikes has established a strong presence as an OEM and manufacturing partner for recognised national and international brands i.e. Amazon, Chicco, Hamleys across categories including baby products, kids’ products and mobility solutions.

This combination of manufacturing experience, product development capability and a growing in-house portfolio provides the foundation for the company’s next phase of expansion.

The latest Bicycle launch therefore represents more than the introduction of five new bicycles. It reflects an evolving Allwyn—one that is combining its established manufacturing experience with new design perspectives, product innovation and responsible manufacturing practices.

As the company looks ahead, the focus remains on developing products that respond to the changing needs of consumers while strengthening its position as an Indian manufacturer with global design ambitions.

The Next Chapter

With a clear vision to expand its global footprint, Allwyn is planning to take its new range of products to the Middle East and European markets this year. The planned export expansion marks an important step in Allwyn’s journey, bringing together German design, Indian manufacturing capabilities and an ambition to serve customers beyond India.

About Allwyn Bikes

Established in 1993, Allwyn Bikes Private Limited is an Indian manufacturer and distributor of bicycles and mobility products, with a portfolio spanning tricycles, scooters, ride-ons, strollers, balance bikes and kids’ furniture. The company operates a 4 lakh+ sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Sonipat, Haryana, and also works as an OEM and manufacturing partner for Many national and international brands across multiple product categories.

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