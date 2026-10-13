Ameya Dabli Presents ‘Karma Burn – A Sacred Symphony’ Blending Spirituality and Music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Conceptualised and led by Ameya Dabli, the premium, large-format live entertainment IP brings together Indian spirituality, devotional music, symphonic orchestration, choreography, choir, immersive visuals and theatrical production

Ameya Dabli is reimagining how India experiences spiritual music with Karma Burn- A Sacred Symphony, a large-scale live musical experience conceptualised and led by the artist. Bringing together Indian spirituality, devotional music, symphonic orchestration, choreography, choir, immersive visuals and theatrical production, Karma Burn is a premium, contemporary Indian spiritual entertainment IP built around Ameya’s vision of presenting India’s spiritual and devotional musical heritage through a new live format.

Moving beyond the conventions of a traditional devotional concert, Karma Burn brings together multiple artistic disciplines under one property. Through this creation, Ameya seeks to present spirituality in a contemporary, theatrical and world-class live format, reimagining how audiences experience devotional music while keeping India’s spiritual heritage at its core.

The Mumbai premiere at the NMACC Grand Theatre marks a major milestone in Ameya’s journey and the scale at which Karma Burn is being built. The premiere represents an important step in bringing his vision to the stage through a large-format production, with the property being developed as an Indian live entertainment IP with a multi-city national presence.

A key part of Ameya’s vision is bringing together some of India’s finest creative and musical minds for Karma Burn. The team comprises Omung Kumar as Creative Director, Shiamak Davar for choreography, Sivamani on percussion, Aditya Kalyanpur on tabla and percussion, R. S. Mani as Chief Conductor, and Rhythm Shaw on guitar and contemporary music. Together, they bring their respective creative and musical expertise to the production, with Ameya’s vision remaining at the centre of the property.

Through this collaboration, Ameya is bringing spirituality, symphonic music, choreography, immersive visuals and theatrical production together under one distinctive live entertainment format. The integration of these elements reflects his artistic approach to presenting Indian devotional music through a contemporary, large-scale production rather than a conventional devotional concert.

With Karma Burn- A Sacred Symphony, Ameya Dabli is positioning himself beyond the role of a singer and performer—as a creator, curator, performer, visionary and cultural entrepreneur building an original cultural IP. The property represents his vision of creating a premium Indian spiritual entertainment experience that brings together India’s devotional heritage and contemporary live production.

Envisioned as a multi-city India tour, Karma Burn is being developed with the ambition of building an Indian live entertainment IP at a national scale. The focus is on taking Ameya’s vision of reimagining spiritual music for a new generation to audiences across the country through a contemporary, theatrical and large-format live experience.

With Karma Burn- A Sacred Symphony, Ameya Dabli is creating a new live entertainment format rooted in Indian spirituality and devotional music. Led by his vision and brought to life through the expertise of some of India’s finest creative and musical minds, the property marks a significant step in his journey as an independent artist building an original Indian cultural IP.

Karma Burn- A Sacred Symphony saw the presence of *Aamir Khan, Amruta Fadnavis, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Gauri Spratt, Niranjan Hiranandani and Hariharan,Omung Kumar among others, making the evening a special celebration of music, spirituality and artistic expression*.

“Karma Burn- A Sacred Symphony is a vision I have wanted to bring to life, a way to reimagine how India experiences spiritual music. I wanted to create something that goes beyond a conventional devotional concert, bringing together the depth of our spiritual heritage with symphonic orchestration, choreography, choir, immersive visuals and theatrical production. For me, this is about creating a contemporary, large-scale experience that remains deeply rooted in Indian spirituality. Bringing together some of India’s finest creative and musical minds to realise this vision has been an integral part of the journey. With the Mumbai premiere at NMACC, I see this as an important milestone in building Karma Burn into a distinctive Indian live entertainment IP, with the ambition of taking it to audiences across the country,”* says Ameya Dabli.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.