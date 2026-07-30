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Home > BL News > Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 14:23 IST

New Delhi [India], July 30: Every medal won for India is the culmination of years of discipline, resilience and unwavering commitment. Behind every sporting triumph lie countless hours of training, national camps and international competitions-making it difficult for athletes to pursue higher education through conventional modes of learning. Amity University Online, India’s first online university, is helping bridge this gap by enabling athletes to continue their education through flexible online programs that fit around the demands of training, travel and competition.

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14 athletes representing India across boxing, cycling and weightlifting demonstrate how flexible online programs are empowering sporting excellence without compromising higher education.

Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

At the Commonwealth Games 2026, 14 learners/athletes from Amity University Online (AUO) are proudly representing India while simultaneously pursuing their academic journeys through a range of online degrees and certifications. Their achievements demonstrate that sporting excellence and lifelong learning can go hand in hand. By offering the flexibility to learn anytime, anywhere, Amity Online is empowering athletes to advance their education and professional growth without stepping away from the sporting careers they have dedicated years to building.

These athletes have already delivered moments of immense pride for both the nation and the university. Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu clinched the Gold Medal in the Women’s 48 kg category, while fellow weightlifters Rishikanta Singh and M. Raja secured Silver Medals in the Men’s 60 kg and Men’s 65 kg categories, respectively. Their achievements stand as a powerful reminder that India’s champions are preparing not only for podium finishes but also for life beyond competitive sport through quality online higher education.

Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

Representing India across multiple disciplines, the AUO learner’s contingent includes boxers Aditya Pratap Yadav (Men’s 65 kg) pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, Kapil Pokhariya pursuing a Master of Business Administration, Jaismine Lamboria (Women’s 57 kg) pursuing a Master of Business Administration, Arundhati Choudhary (Women’s 70 kg) pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, and Sakshi Chaudhary (Women’s 51 kg) pursuing a Master of Business Administration. The University’s cycling contingent comprises David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem, and Sekhon Harshveer Singh, all pursuing Sports Psychology. Representing India in weightlifting are Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 60 kg), M. Raja (Men’s 65 kg), Lovepreet Singh, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 48 kg), Seram Nirupama Devi, and Martina Devi, each enrolled in Sports Psychology. Together, these athletes embody the spirit of determination, proving that online higher education empowers sportspersons to earn recognized qualifications while competing on the world’s biggest stages. 

To further support the vision of accessibility for all, Amity University Online extends dedicated academic support to sportspersons through its CHAMPS (Celebrating Heroes with Amity Merit Program) initiative, ensuring that athletes receive the flexibility and guidance needed to pursue their education while remaining fully focused on their competitive careers. This initiative complements AUO’s learner-centric approach, reaffirming its commitment to making quality online higher education accessible to every learner, regardless of where their ambitions take them. Amity’s CHAMP initiative provides up to a 100% fee waiver, enabling athletes to pursue their education while focusing on their sporting goals. 

For Amity University Online, the success of its learner-athletes at the Commonwealth Games 2026 is more than an institutional milestone; it is a celebration of India’s emerging generation of champions who are proving that sporting excellence and higher education are no longer competing ambitions. As these athletes return home carrying medals, experience and national pride, they also carry something equally valuable: the confidence that while they represented India on the global stage, their education continued uninterrupted, preparing them for success both during and beyond their sporting careers.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education
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Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

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Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education
Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education
Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education
Amity Online Learners Make India Proud at the Commonwealth Games 2026 While Pursuing Their Education

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