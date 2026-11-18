Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 18: Defence sector company Apollo Micro Systems Limited has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hyderabad-based Redon Systems Private Limited to collaborate on the development of advanced aerial platforms for the Indian Armed Forces and government agencies.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, the company announced that the agreement covers tethered drone systems, multi-barrel loitering munition systems and other aerial platforms aimed at strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities.

The collaboration is expected to expand Apollo Micro Systems’ presence in the unmanned aerial warfare segment by combining the explosive and energetics expertise of Apollo Group companies with Apollo Micro Systems’ capabilities in fuzes, safety and arming mechanisms, and avionics.

According to the company, the partnership will enable the development of integrated, indigenous loitering munition and aerial platform solutions tailored to the operational requirements of the Indian defence forces.

The agreement also broadens the company’s opportunities in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications, an increasingly important segment of modern defence operations.

The development aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which focuses on strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and reducing dependence on imported military technologies.

The strategic collaboration marks another step in Apollo Micro Systems’ efforts to diversify its defence technology portfolio and expand its capabilities in unmanned aerial systems.