New Delhi [India], November 23: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd said on November 23 that its subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Pvt Ltd, had issued a binding expression of interest to acquire full ownership of Bengaluru-based IEC Group. The proposed acquisition would expand the listed defence electronics company’s manufacturing capabilities into electric motors, generators and drives.

In a filing to the BSE and NSE, Apollo Micro Systems said the proposal covers 100% of the equity in Integrated Electric Co Pvt Ltd and IE Power Technologies Pvt Ltd, as well as the entire partnership interest and business of Integrated Services.

Founded in 1982, IEC Group designs and manufactures electrical rotating machines and drives. It supplies customers in sectors including steel, cement, railways and telecom, and exports to markets across Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe and the Americas. The proposed transaction includes consolidation of identified land assets under the target companies.

Apollo Micro Systems said IEC’s product portfolio would complement its existing work on Defence Research and Development Organisation programmes. The company identified electric propulsion, onboard power generation and actuation as potential applications across land, air and naval platforms.

The expression of interest includes binding obligations on confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill. Completion remains subject to satisfactory due diligence, definitive agreements, approval from the boards of both Apollo companies and requisite statutory approvals. Apollo Micro Systems said it would disclose the purchase price and other commercial terms when definitive agreements are signed.

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