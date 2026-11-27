First Global’s proprietary investment approach will be available on Appreciate’s platform, offering Indian investors access with a minimum investment of $7,500

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Appreciate today announced the launch of the GREAT FG Global Freedom Fund Portfolio on its GREAT Funds platform, in partnership with First Global, a leading investment management firm, which has been operating in global markets since 1999. The fund will provide Indian investors access to a globally diversified, actively managed multi-asset investment strategy, with a minimum investment of $7,500.

The FG Global Freedom Fund follows a dynamic, multi-asset investment strategy, allocating across equities, fixed income, commodities and alternatives across all regions and countries of the world. The strategy actively adjusts its positioning in response to evolving market conditions, economic cycles and investment opportunities. The fund is regulated by the Cayman Monetary Authority and is not liable to tax in its home jurisdiction.

The portfolio evaluates opportunities across both Developed and Emerging Markets (EMs), with exposure spanning sectors such as technology, industrials, healthcare, financials and consumer businesses. Its investment universe enables participation in opportunities that may be underrepresented in domestic-only portfolios, while its multi-asset and multi-country approach seeks to reduce dependence on the performance of any single market or asset class.

The aim is to save the investors from the SCCAR (Single country, single currency, single asset) risk and invest with a manager who has been active across the globe for 27 years.

The strategy’s historical track record also provides an illustration of its performance through different market environments. An illustrative investment of US$7,500 in the master fund in August 2023 would have grown to approximately US$10,301 by August 2026. In rupee terms, the corresponding investment value grew from approximately ₹6.1 lakh to ₹9.8 lakh, compared with approximately ₹7.5 lakh for the Nifty 50 over the same period (CAGR of 16.2%). These historical results are after the master fund fees and charges and are not indicative of future performance.

Commenting on the launch, Subho Moulik, CEO of Appreciate, said:

“The launch of the portfolio in collaboration with First Global is an important addition to our GREAT Funds offering. We believe Indian investors should have access to a wider range of professionally managed investment strategies beyond traditional domestic asset classes. First Global brings a legacy of investment experience to global portfolio management. By bringing this strategy onto our platform at a minimum investment of $7,500, we are making a differentiated global opportunity now accessible to a much wider segment of Indian investors”.

Devina Mehra, Founder of First Global, said:

“I realised the importance of global diversification in 1999 and it has now been a mission with me to get Indian investors to diversify their portfolios outside India, to provide both superior returns as well as risk mitigation. Also, to ensure that this diversification goes beyond just the US as themes in investment markets never remain constant. I am very happy to be partnering with Appreciate with a feeder into a tax advantaged fund that provides access to a truly global portfolio at a relatively low starting point of only 7,500 US Dollars “

Founded in 1993 by Devina Mehra, First Global brings over three decades of experience in investment research and portfolio management across Indian and international markets. It started operations in London in 1999 and in the US by early 2001. It has been the first Indian and the first Asian (ex Japan) firm to be active in this field in the developed World. Its investment philosophy combines quantitative research, proprietary technology and human investment judgement to identify opportunities across changing market cycles.

The FG Global Freedom Fund is available to eligible Indian resident investors through Appreciate’s app and GREAT Funds web platform. With a minimum investment of US$7,500, the launch seeks to make a globally diversified, actively managed investment strategy accessible at a substantially lower entry point than most traditional international private wealth and portfolio management offerings.

The launch further strengthens Appreciate’s GREAT Funds proposition of bringing together established investment managers and differentiated global strategies on a single digital platform, enabling Indian investors to explore opportunities across international markets through a streamlined investing experience.

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