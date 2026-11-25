The offering will provide Indian investors access to international investment opportunities through the GIFT City-based regulated framework

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: As Indian investors increasingly look beyond domestic markets to diversify their portfolios, Appreciate today announced a strategic collaboration with India INX Global Access IFSC Limited (India INX GA), the GIFT City-based Global Access Provider authorised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Through this arrangement, Appreciate will expand its reach with access to a range of international investment opportunities using the market access platform and infrastructure of India INX GA. The offering is intended to make participation in overseas markets available through a regulated GIFT IFSC framework.

The range of international investment products accessible through the platform may include global equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, bonds and other eligible financial products across international markets, subject to product availability and applicable regulatory requirements.

India INX GA provides eligible market participants with access to international financial markets through multiple global exchanges and international brokers. Its platform supports Indian financial intermediaries seeking to offer international investment opportunities to their customers.

Speaking on the development, Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate, said,

“Through access facilitated by India INX Global Access, we aim to broaden the range of international investment opportunities available to Indian investors through the GIFT City ecosystem. Our focus remains on making the customer experience straightforward while operating within the applicable regulatory framework. We also plan to jointly focus on expanding awareness across India’s wealth ecosystem, engaging brokers, distributors and retail investors. The initiative will help strengthen the role of global investing in Indian portfolios while enabling financial intermediaries to meet the growing demand for global portfolios.”

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