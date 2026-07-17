As Diamond Self-Purchase Rises, Joules By Radhika Positions Polki-Inspired Jewellery as a Premium Expression of Modern Indian Celebration

New Delhi [India], July 17: Indian women are increasingly rewriting the reasons they buy jewellery. What was once primarily associated with weddings, inheritances, and gifting is becoming part of a more personal ritual: recognising a promotion, celebrating a first home, marking a birthday, rewarding a business milestone, or simply choosing something beautiful for oneself. Polki necklace sets have become the latest trend among Indian buyers.

The rise of diamond self-purchase has brought this changing jewellery mindset into sharper focus. Recent coverage by Vogue India, citing the BoF–McKinsey State of Fashion 2026 report, notes that 42% of women say they are buying more jewellery for themselves than they did a few years ago. In India, the shift is particularly significant because jewellery has always carried cultural and emotional meaning. Today, women are retaining that meaning while becoming the decision-makers behind the purchase.

Diamonds remain a powerful part of this story. They continue to represent aspiration, achievement, and enduring personal style for women who are financially independent and increasingly confident about buying luxury for themselves. However, the underlying trend is larger than one category. It is about the desire for jewellery that feels considered, expressive, and worthy of an important moment.

For women who want visual impact alongside a connection to Indian design heritage, Polki- and Kundan-inspired jewellery offers a compelling choice. These styles bring together the warm glow of gold-tone finishes, the luminosity associated with Polki detailing, pearl drops, coloured stones and ornate silhouettes that have long been integral to Indian occasion dressing. They are designed to be noticed, remembered and worn as part of a personal story.

Joules By Radhika , a Mumbai-based luxury fashion-jewellery brand, sees this evolution as a meaningful opportunity to make heritage-led design feel more personal and contemporary. The brand has spent more than 15 years in the jewellery business, including export work with wholesalers internationally. Its founder and creative force, Radhika Chitalia, comes from a diamond jewellery background and has studied design, conceptualisation and manufacturing for over eight years. Joules By Radhika operates a design studio and manufacturing unit in Mumbai, combining artistic direction with an understanding of how statement jewellery is worn today.

The result is a collection of premium fashion jewellery designs created for wedding celebrations, festive occasions, and the personal milestones that increasingly shape modern purchasing behaviour. Rather than treating jewellery as something that must be saved for one defining day, the collection encourages women to select pieces that can become part of many moments.

Chokers remain central to this point of view. The Alluring Choker is designed for women who prefer a bold, close-to-the-neck statement with a clean contemporary silhouette. It pairs naturally with an open-neck blouse, a modern sari drape, or a minimal lehenga, allowing the jewellery to become the focal point of the look. The Polki-Pearl Classic Choker Necklace offers a softer interpretation, bringing together Polki-inspired detailing and pearls for occasions where the mood is polished rather than overtly dramatic. The Polki-Pearl Elegant Choker Necklace and Lavya Choker Necklace Set similarly provide a refined option for wedding guests, bridesmaids, and women dressing for intimate festive gatherings.

For larger celebrations, Joules By Radhika’s layered and cascading designs bring a sense of depth and occasion. The Regal Cascade Necklace Set and Savya Layered Necklace Set are suited to events where a more expressive look is welcome: a sangeet, reception, cocktail celebration, or family wedding. Layered necklaces work particularly well with clean, solid-coloured outfits because they allow the details of pearls, stonework, and gold-tone finishing to stand out without competing with heavy embroidery.

Colour is another way the collection reflects modern self-expression. The Ruby Teardrop Halo Necklace Set brings warmth and richness to festive dressing, making it a natural choice for evening celebrations and jewel-toned Indian wear. The Firoza Cascade Polki Necklace Set offers a fresher, more playful colour direction, suited to destination weddings, mehendi functions, and daytime celebrations. The Gold Tone Kundan Polki Biege Necklace Set, enhanced with pearl drops and green accents, gives women a versatile option that can be styled with ivory, beige, soft pink, rust, or emerald-green palettes.

For women looking for a more elevated statement, the Noor-e-NazaakatPolki Necklace Set, Royal Necklace Sets, Aariniini Necklace Set, and Anaya Necklace Set offer pieces made for occasions that carry emotional weight. Whether worn for a sibling’s wedding, one’s own festive hosting moment, or a long-awaited personal celebration, these designs are intended to feel special without being restricted to a single use.

That repeat-wear potential is central to the self-purchase mindset. A woman may choose a necklace to celebrate a promotion, then wear it for Diwali, a close friend’s wedding, or an anniversary dinner. Over time, the jewellery becomes associated with more than its first outing. It becomes a reminder of progress, confidence, and the life she was building when she chose it.

For Joules By Radhika, premium jewellery is therefore not defined only by occasion. It is defined by the feeling a piece creates: the confidence of wearing something that reflects one’s taste, the pleasure of honouring a personal win, and the connection that comes from choosing Indian design with intention.

As diamond self-purchase continues to signal a more independent and expressive jewellery buyer, Polki- and Kundan-inspired designs offer another meaningful route into premium occasion dressing. They carry the drama of celebration, the familiarity of heritage, and the freedom of self-choice.

Joules By Radhika stands at that intersection, creating premium fashion jewellery for women who are not waiting to be gifted a reason to celebrate.

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