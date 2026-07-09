As diners turn conscious about sustainability, Chuk Launches ‘Restaurants Who Care Club’

South Indian Kitchen join the Restaurants Who Care Club

New Delhi [India], July 9: Chuk, the flagship brand of Ayodhya-based manufacturer of regenerative packaging Pakka Limited, has launched the ‘Restaurants Who Care Club’ to help restaurants show customers their food is being served in eco-friendly tableware that de-compose on their own. It’s a timely initiative as a growing number of diners today want to know how their food is sourced, packed and served, not just how it tastes.

Restaurants have started making a conscious choice to serve food in compostable tableware and are paying a premium for that but their efforts are not visible to diners. Through the Club, member restaurants are given a kit of display material that includes an entrance sticker, table-tent cards, tray liners, a wall certificate and a billing-counter display, so that the sustainability choice becomes visible to customers at the point of dining.

The Club has so far enrolled 48 restaurants across India and aims to reach 10,000 by 2030. Any restaurant that serves food in Chuk tableware is eligible to join the Club, and members receive their kit through the Chuk representative in their area.

Restaurants using Chuk tableware have together reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by about 10 lakh kg CO₂e a year, which is equivalent to planting around 45,455 trees.

Speaking about the initiative, Pakka Limited’s Business Head (Food Service) Mr. Shubham Tibrewal said, “The Restaurants Who Care Club enables restaurants to show they have made a responsible choice by opting for sustainable tableware to serve food to customers. It gives even the smallest café the same storytelling power that a large national chain enjoys.”

The change has begun to show in the way customers respond to restaurants. Mr. Jaypradeep Khatri, Founder of Rasodu, a Gujarati snack parlour in Bengaluru, said that diners had started to take notice of the tableware. “We had always used Chuk because it felt like the right thing to do. Now our customers ask us about it, and that conversation has become a reason they trust us,” he said.

Mr. Deva Shetty, Procurement & Operations Head at Bamboo House in Pune, The restaurant owner said growing customer awareness around sustainability influenced their decision to switch. “People today are actively looking for alternatives to plastic. Using tableware made from sugarcane fibre allows us to meet those expectations,” he said.

Pakka Limited is a publicly listed, regenerative packaging company headquartered in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Founded in 1981, the company manufactures compostable, bagasse-based food packaging and food-service products under its consumer brand Chuk. Pakka operates a fully off-grid, self-sustained manufacturing facility powered entirely by biomass energy. The company is present in 45+ countries with 40+ distribution partners. Pakka is India’s first B Corp-certified company in its category and is recognised as a Great Place to Work. More information is available at https://pakka.com/

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