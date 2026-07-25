Ashwin Prabhakar, Robin Sinha and Zubin Sinha Launch Indie Studioz, Redefining the Independent Music Landscape

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: The launch saw the presence of Sharad Malhotra, Kumaar, Mohammad Nazim, Vibhav Roy, Nikhil Mehta, Sahil Solanki, Dev Negi, Amit Jadav, Vishal Srivastav, Teenu Arora, Tripurari, Satyam Raj, Ankkitha Maithy, Manpreet Singh Kochar, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Rashmi Aarya & many more.

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s independent music landscape, Chitransh Vision Work has officially launched Indie Studioz, its flagship music property dedicated to creating, producing, and promoting original independent music. Conceived as a long-term musical ecosystem, Indie Studioz has been built on the vision of celebrating authentic storytelling, artistic excellence, and musical diversity through original compositions that connect with audiences across generations.

Founded by brothers Ashwin Prabhakar, Robin Sinha, and Zubin Sinha, Chitransh Vision Work is a production house committed to developing meaningful, high-quality original entertainment across music and visual media. With Indie Studioz, the company begins a long-term journey to nurture original Indian music while creating a sustainable platform for artists, composers, lyricists, and musicians who believe in authentic creative expression.

Designed as a recurring seasonal music property, Indie Studioz will introduce fresh original music and emerging talent with every season. Rather than being a one-time album, the platform has been envisioned as an evolving independent music brand that consistently delivers original songs across multiple genres while encouraging meaningful collaborations between established names and promising new voices.

The inaugural season features eight original compositions, bringing together distinctive sounds, heartfelt storytelling, and rich musical craftsmanship. Spanning Sufi, Folk, Ghazal, Contemporary, and Fusion, Season 1 reflects the brand’s commitment to preserving India’s musical richness while presenting it through a contemporary lens. Every composition has been carefully curated to celebrate originality, meaningful lyrics, and diverse musical influences.

At the heart of Indie Studioz is Zubin Sinha, who serves as the music composer, singer, and creative force behind the project. Through Season 1, Zubin continues to expand his creative journey by collaborating with acclaimed and emerging artists alike, reinforcing his position as one of the promising young musical talents shaping the future of India’s independent music scene.

Season 1 Begins with ‘Al-Ilah’ and a stellar lineup of artists

The first release from Season 1, “Al-Ilah,” sets the tone for the project with its powerful Sufi-inspired soundscape. The song features celebrated voices Shahzad Ali, Munawwar Ali, who is a celebrated playback singer, widely recognized for his contribution to the acclaimed film Kantara. His work has received widespread appreciation, with even Amitabh Bachchan publicly praising one of his songs on social media. With a remarkable repertoire of over 500 songs across the South Indian music industry, Munawwar Ali has established himself as one of the region’s most versatile and respected voices. The song also features the voice of Zubin Sinha, with music composed by Zubin Sinha and lyrics penned by Tripurari. The release gains additional significance as Shahzad Ali is currently receiving widespread appreciation for his popular track “Ishq Jala Kar” from Dhurandar, making “Al-Ilah” a strong and timely opening release for Indie Studioz.

Season 1 includes an eclectic collection of original tracks comprising Al-Ilah, Jogan, Tumhari Khushboo, Shake Khuba, Lamhe, Mann Mora, Saiyaan Mora Sanwla (Video & Audio Versions), and Zariya (Pyaar Zariya). Each release has been crafted to offer listeners a unique musical experience while collectively reflecting the artistic philosophy that defines Indie Studioz.

The season also brings together an impressive ensemble of artists, reflecting the collaborative spirit of the platform. Featured collaborators include Shahzad Ali, Munawwar Ali, Raja Hasan, Mir Zulfikar, Jasim Sharma, Ishita Mitra, Avya Dubey, Ritika Raj Singh, Zubin Sinha, and Jyotica Tangri, who lends her voice to the audio version of “Saiyaan Mora Sanwla.” The carefully curated lineup brings together established performers, respected independent musicians, and emerging talents, reinforcing Indie Studioz’s commitment to inclusivity and artistic collaboration.

Beyond individual releases, Indie Studioz has been created with a larger purpose: to build a credible and respected independent music brand that champions originality at a time when authentic compositions deserve greater recognition. The platform aims to provide deserving independent artists with professional opportunities, encourage collaborations across generations of musicians, introduce fresh talent with every season, build a community that values original Indian music, and contribute meaningfully to the revival and growth of India’s indie music ecosystem.

Led by Ashwin Prabhakar, Robin Sinha, and Zubin Sinha, the platform seeks to establish itself as one of India’s most credible independent music properties, one season, one song, and one artist at a time.

What Do the Founders Say?

Zubin Sinha, Music Composer, Singer, and Creative Force behind Indie Studioz, said, “Indie Studioz was born from a simple belief that original music deserves a stronger platform. Every song we create carries a genuine emotion, a story, and a musical identity of its own. Through this initiative, we want to encourage originality, meaningful collaborations, and create opportunities for artists who have something authentic to say. This is not just the launch of Season 1; it’s the beginning of a long-term musical movement that celebrates independent Indian music.”

Ashwin Prabhakar, Co-Founder, Chitransh Vision Work, said, “Indie Studioz is a vision to build a lasting platform for original Indian music. We believe independent artists deserve the same quality of production, reach, and opportunities as mainstream talent. Through this initiative, we want to create an ecosystem where originality is celebrated, meaningful stories are told through music, and artists are empowered to create without compromise. This is just the beginning of a long musical journey that we hope will inspire audiences and creators alike.”

Robin Sinha, Co-Founder, Chitransh Vision Work, said, “The idea behind Indie Studioz was to create a brand that consistently nurtures authentic music and meaningful collaborations. Every season will introduce fresh voices, new sounds, and original compositions that reflect the richness of India’s musical culture. We want to contribute to the growth of the independent music ecosystem by giving deserving artists a professional platform while delivering high-quality musical experiences to audiences across the country.”